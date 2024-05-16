Novonix Ltd.: NOVONIX Announces Completion of Due Diligence for Combination of Natural Graphite Interests into Axon Graphite

BRISBANE, Australia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) ("NOVONIX"), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that due diligence has been satisfactorily completed for both NOVONIX and Lithium Energy Limited (ASX: LEL)("LEL") to contribute their natural graphite exploration interests into a new company, Axon Graphite Limited ("Axon").



As previously announced, NOVONIX has agreed to divest MD South Tenements Pty Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary that holds the Mount Dromedary natural graphite exploration interests, to Axon Graphite Limited, a subsidiary of LEL. LEL will contribute its interest in its Burke and Corella graphite projects to Axon pursuant to the agreement. As consideration for the transaction, NOVONIX will receive shares in Axon, which the parties intend to list on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The transaction is subject to the completion of the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Axon, and receipt of approval for the admission of Axon to the ASX.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, strategic partnerships, and as a leading North American supplier of battery-grade synthetic graphite, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X.

