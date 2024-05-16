ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs a contract for the light rail system between Haifa and Nazareth in northern Israel

Alstom signs a contract for the light rail system between Haifa and Nazareth in northern Israel

120,000 passengers expected per day

Hundreds of jobs will be created

An average 40% reduction on commute times

Alstom's share is more than €700 million euro

16 May 2024 - Alstom, member of the HN - Light Rail Line Ltd. consortium and its partners Electra Ltd. & Minrav Ltd., signed a contract, awarded on February 2024, for the design, finance, construction, operation and maintenance of the light rail system between Haifa and Nazareth issued by Trans Israel company. The NofiT project is valued at 1 billion euro and Alstom's share is valued at more than 700 million euro1, including the maintenance contract worth approximately 140 million euro.

Alstom's responsibility includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the light rail system including tracks, electrification, energy saving power supply, signalling, communication system, depot equipment and the supply and maintenance of 54 Citadis trams. Electra and Minrav will manage the design and construction of the civil works. The operation and maintenance will be performed by a joint venture composed of Electra Afikim, Minrav and Alstom.

"We are proud to be able to support Trans Israel in this project, whose tramway will connect the towns and people of northern Israel" said Eran Cohen, Managing Director Alstom Israel.

Eran adds "We are committed to continuing to do our utmost in creating an efficient, fast and innovative transport system for the benefit of the entire Israeli population. This important project is another step in Israel's public transport evolution, and a real engine of growth for the entire northern region. Alstom and its partners Electra Ltd. and Minrav Ltd. are convinced that this project will contribute to the growth of the rail ecosystem in the country and support the creation of hundreds of jobs".

This project is groundbreaking for the promotion of public transportation in northern Israel. The Line, extending from Haifa to Nazareth over 41km with 20 stations, will have state of the art trams and is expected to move 120,000 passengers per day with approximately 21 years of operation and maintenance.

With a track record of more than 30 years and over 8,000 vehicles ordered or in successful revenue service in 140 cities around the world, Alstom is the global leader in tram and light rail solutions. Alstom also leads the industry with proven solutions to make urban transport even safer by providing technologies for obstacle detection, overspeed monitoring, collision prevention and automatic braking, and to integrate seamlessly in urban environments by offering the widest variety of solutions for catenary-free operation.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom's train operation and system maintenance solutions cover the full spectrum of customer needs, including operations for all types of fleets, maintenance for trains, rail systems and infrastructure, as well as turnkey and Private Public Partnership (PPP) solutions. Customers benefit from reduced operating costs and increased operational efficiencies through technologies and best practices based on over 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and systems.

Alstom and Citadis are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 booking expected at financial close, expected in H1 2025/26