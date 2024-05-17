Calidi Biotherapeutics and Unusual Machines Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Mone Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) and Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Allan Camaisa, Chief Executive Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Calidi Biotherapeutics presents a compelling opportunity as a clinical-stage biotech at the forefront of oncolytic virotherapy (OV), a promising multi-billion-dollar area in cancer treatment. Calidi is pioneering the development of both systemic and localized OVs, leveraging engineered viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while arming the immune system for a comprehensive attack on tumors. Calidi's cell-based technologies uniquely protect OVs from immune system elimination, ensuring higher efficacy and opening the tumor microenvironment to treatment. This approach has shown promising efficacy in initial studies, while their breakthrough IV-based technology and direct tumor administration methods differentiate them within the oncology field.

Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Unusual Machines is gathering great teams, revenue generating customers, valuable IP, and high-quality brands, growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions within the highly fragmented drone industry. The Company is focused on investing in the development or acquisition of FPV products and services that serve a broad set of industries including consumer, public safety, and drone delivery. The Company's Fat Shark and Rotor Riot subsidiaries are setting the standard for FPV immersive experiences and are expected to continue to corner the consumer FPV market as Unusual Machines expands into new enterprise verticals over the next 24 months. As Unusual Machines capitalizes on the wealth of opportunities in the rapidly evolving drone market it is well positioned for long-term success.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American:CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

