Freelance.com Freelance.com: 1st quarter 2024 revenue: EUR258.2m (+24%) 20-May-2024 / 20:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - 20 May 2024 1st quarter 2024 revenue: EUR258.2m (+24%) Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), a leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has announced its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2024 (period from 1 January to 31 March 2024). Revenues 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Change (unaudited consolidated data, in MEUR) consolidated consolidated 1st quarter turnover 258.2 208.5 +24%

In the 1st quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR258.2 million, a 24% year-on-year growth (+1% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR191.3m in the 1st quarter, up 39% comparedwith the 1st quarter of 2023 (+4% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR66.9m in the 1st quarter, down 5% compared with the1st quarter of 2023 (-7% organically).

Freelance.com maintains its growth momentum in the French market

Organic growth in France (+4%) remained tempered by the difficult economic context, in line with the second half of 2023. The acquisitions of OpenWork and STA have multiplied the sales of the Group's French portage salarial division by 2.6x in the first quarter. We expect to achieve the bulk of anticipated cost synergies over the next 18 months.

As foreseen, organic growth in the international scope (-7%) was impacted by a strong like-for-like first half 2023.

Guidance of slightly positive organic growth in 2024 is confirmed

The integrations of OpenWork on September 1, 2023, and STA on January 11, 2024, raise Freelance.com's combined sales above the billion-euro mark and strengthen our position in the external talent management market.

We are continuing our review of external growth opportunities in France and Europe.

Upcoming events

-- Annual General Meeting: 14 June 2024.

-- Second quarter 2024 revenues: 26 August 2024.

-- Half-year results 2024: 21 October 2024.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 15,000 services in 2023. With 321 employees and a proforma turnover of 902.6 million euros in 2023, a presence in France and internationally (Switzerland, Belgium, Morocco, England, Germany), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares composing the share capital: 56 535 254 Additional information on: https://www.freelance.com

Groupe Freelance.com Groupe Freelance.com Tristan DE VILLEMEUR Florent BRIANT Head Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel. +33 6 70 35 46 49 Tel. +33 6 95 84 14 18 tdevillemeur@freelance.com fbriant@freelance.com

