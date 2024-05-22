

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Partners in Performance, a global strategy consulting firm that works on business performance improvement in asset-intensive industries leveraging data and AI capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Partners in Performance's approximately 400 employees will join Accenture Strategy. Partners in Performance was founded in Melbourne in 1996, with its management and consulting professionals now operating across five continents, Accenture said in a statement.



