KeyBank Ranks #17 on Fair360's Top Companies for Diversity

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has earned 17th place on the 2024 Fair360 "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list (formerly known as DiversityInc), improving 5 spots from #22 in 2023. This year's recognition marks the 15th time Key has been named a Top 50 Company for Diversity.

"At KeyBank, we are committed to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion, both within our organization and in the communities we serve," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO, KeyCorp. "I am incredibly proud that KeyBank placed #17 on Fair 360's Top 50 Companies for Diversity. Our Top 20 ranking is a testament to the collective work of our dedicated and talented team and our decades-long strategy to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, workforce and marketplace."

Key was also ranked on several specialty lists:

#1 Top Companies for People with Disabilities

Fair360 rankings are based on 2023 company-submitted data in six key areas of workplace fairness, providing a trusted measure of transparency, equitable outcomes for employees and the effectiveness of fairness strategies and practices.

To view KeyBank's Top 50 profile, visit here.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March?31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.





