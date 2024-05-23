

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), Thursday announced the acquisition of the Netherlands-based software company Teamexpat for an undisclosed sum.



Following the acquisition, Teamexpat would help Accenture to strengthen its position in semiconductor and other manufacturing industries, the company stated.



Guido D'hert, Accenture's High Tech industry lead in Europe, said, 'Teamexpat's experts will bring valuable embedded software expertise to our clients looking to innovate in the fields of embedded systems and complex mechatronics.'



Currently, Accenture's stock is moving down 0.30 percent, to $306.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.



