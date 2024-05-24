ECONOCOM: Notice of a Special General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2024

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

May 24, 2024





Notice of a Special General Meeting

to be held on 26 June 2024



The Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE has decided to convene a Special General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2024 at 12am, at the headquarters Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels, in order to vote in particular on :

the appointment of BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren SRL (registered with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises under number 0431.088.289) as statutory auditor for a term of three years, expiring at the end of the annual general meeting of the year 2027 and to fix its remuneration;

the extension, also for a period of three years, of the mandate of the new statutory auditor BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren SRL, to issue the assurance opinion on the sustainability report provided for by European Directive (EU) 2022/2464 of 14 December 2022 (CSRD), as transposed into Belgian law and to fix its remuneration for this assignment; and

the appointment of Mrs Sophie Guieysse as an independent director of Econocom Group SE, for a term of 4 years, with immediate effect and ending at the close of the annual general meeting to be held in 2028.

In order to participate in the Special General Meeting, the Company's shareholders must comply with articles 28 and 29 of the Company's articles of association and fulfil the formalities described in the convening notice.

The convening notice and all information and the documents in relation to the Special General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, created 50 years ago, is a pioneer in supporting the digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, focused on the development and transformation of the workplace, audiovisual & digital signage as well as infrastructure, cover the full range of responsibilities and expertise necessary for any digital venture: from the design phase and help in the choice of the solution to the deployment of the equipment and outsourcing. It includes the purchase or rental of equipment, customisation, associated and managed services, as well as the reconditioning of end-of-life equipment.

Present in 16 countries with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, Bel Mid and Family Business indices. It generated revenue of €2,681 million in 2023.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: eric.bazile@econocom.com

Financial communications agency: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

