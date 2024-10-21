Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
21.10.2024 18:23 Uhr
ECONOCOM: Continued growth in Q3 2024

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21 October 2024


Continued growth in Q3 2024


Econocom reported growth, with revenue of €1,941 million, up 4.0% for the first nine months of the year (compared with a 3.0% increase in H1 2024), driven by the TMF business.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Group's businesses reported the following performances:

  • Technology Management & Financing (TMF): revenue totalled €721 million, representing total growth of 9.7%, reaping the benefits of business investments made in the past few half-years.
  • Products & Solutions (P&S): standing at €861 million, revenue was flat compared with Q3 2023, amid bleak market conditions and a drop in public contracts in France.
  • Services: revenue amounted to €359 million, up 2.9% compared with a 1.2% rise in H1 2024.

End-of-year outlook

Econocom maintains its 2024 guidance (revenue growth of between 3 and 5%), despite difficult conditions in the IT distribution market, particularly in France.

Next publication: 2024 full-year results on Thursday 13 February 2025 after close of trading

Econocom will post its 2025 financial information publication schedule on the company website by the end of the year.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for the digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customization and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: philippe.renauld@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Louis Tilquin: +33 6 02 15 67 69


Appendix: Reconciliation with first 9 months 2023 financial data published in the press release dated 19 October 2023.


"First 9 months 2023 reported" corresponds to revenue as presented in the 19 October 2023 press release.

"First 9 months 2023 restated" corresponds to revenue for the first nine months of 2023 taking into account changes in discontinued operations as defined by IFRS 5 and changes in accounting policies. It serves as the basis for calculating total growth rates.

"First 9 months 2023 pro forma" corresponds to revenue for the first nine months of 2023 restated and adjusted for changes in exchange rates and consolidation scope (acquisitions and disposals). It serves as the basis for calculating organic growth rates.

Revenue (€m)Total GroupTMFP&SServices
First 9 months 2023 reported1,925.5689.0862.2374.3
Deconsolidation of discontinued activities and other adjustments for comparability purposes-58.1-32.3-0.4-25.4
First 9 months 2023 restated1,867.3656.7861.7348.9
Forex impact1.40.80.7-
Change in consolidation scope (acquisitions)0.40.4--
First 9 months 2023 pro forma1,869.2657.8862.4348.9
First 9 months 2024 reported1,941.1720.6861.4359.1
Total growth+4.0%+9.7%+0.0%+2.9%
Organic growth+3.9%+9.5%-0.1%+2.9%
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yp1rYZdoaZiZnGmckplsnJNja29hmJGbamKal2mZZZydbp1jyJqWa5vLZnFpmGhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88333-cp-econocom-ca-t3-2024-vuk_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
