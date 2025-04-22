ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release
REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 22 April 2025
Treasury shares
As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 14 to 21 April 2025, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:
|Date
|Negotiation
method
|Transactions
|Quantities
|Average
price
(€)
|Minimum
price
(€)
|Maximum
price
(€)
|14/04/2025
|stock exchange
|Purchase
|371,200
|1.740
|1.740
|1.740
|Total
|371,200
On 22 April 2025, Econocom Group SE held 2,277,379 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 167,047,004 securities issued. amounting to 1.36% of the firm's securities.
All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.
ABOUT ECONOCOM
The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.
Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.
This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.
Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Investor and shareholder relations: anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com
Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com
Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier-Vilemart: +33 6 07 03 65 33
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5xvlJiblW2XmWpyZptqnGppmmuWxJbFmGiXmJJulp7HbpthlW9iapuVZnJilmVv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91109-cp-rachats-d_actions-propres-2025-04-22-vuk.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free