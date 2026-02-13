Press release

ECONOCOM HIGHLIGHTS ITS LEADING AUDIOVISUAL

LEADERSHIP IN EUROPE AT ISE 2026 AND ANNOUNCES

ENHANCED OFFERINGS IN SPAIN





From February 3 to 6, 2026, Econocom took part in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, the leading international event for audiovisual and systems integration professionals. On this occasion, the group demonstrated the breadth of its integrated audiovisual offering and once again affirmed its position as a European leader in the sector, notably following the recent integration of Ingevideo. This 2026 edition was also marked by exceptional mobilization, with more than 130 Econocom audiovisual experts gathered in Barcelona around a shared ambition: transforming technology into meaningful experiences.



Consolidating a dominant European position through the integration of Ingevideo

ISE provided an opportunity for Econocom to reiterate the strategic direction of its audiovisual business in Europe, which has become one of the pillars of its pan-European growth trajectory. In recent years, the group has evolved its audiovisual offering into a fully-fledged vertical at the heart of its operations.

Econocom, a European leader, has strengthened its position through the acquisition of several industry integrators in 2025: ICT in Germany, ISS in Ireland, Smartcomm in the United Kingdom and Avanzia in Spain, marking a strategic milestone in the deployment of its unified vision across Europe. The group is now taking a further step by integrating into Econocom Spain all the teams, clients and assets of Ingevideo, a Spanish reference in the development of technological solutions for cinemas, control rooms, and simulation and virtual reality environments.

This announcement confirms Econocom's positioning as a global integrator of technology solutions and the leading European provider of audiovisual solutions. Ingevideo, among other activities, develops technological solutions dedicated to Control Rooms, including high-performance video walls, signal management systems and operator workstations designed for critical 24/7 environments. The integration of Ingevideo's portfolio provides the Group with highly specialized expertise in the defense sector, illustrated by major projects meeting the strict requirements of this field, while establishing it as a European leader in control rooms and cinema environments.

The "audiovisual" vertical now generates more than €300 million in annual revenue and brings together 750 professionals, with the ambition to drive, inspire and simplify the way public and private organizations interact with technology. This transformation reflects a long-term commitment to supporting organizations as audiovisual systems become critical to their operations and increasingly subject to strict cybersecurity and compliance requirements. As municipal deadlines approach, these solutions are becoming key technological assets for local authorities seeking to strengthen urban management, flow supervision and operational responsiveness.





A comprehensive, impact-driven audiovisual portfolio showcased at the world's leading AV event

Econocom's participation at ISE highlighted the full scope of its service portfolio: AI-powered audiovisual solutions, secure and immersive connected spaces, an AV-as-a-Service offering and dedicated financing solutions, as well as a new generation of managed audiovisual and digital signage services.

The event confirmed a major turning point in the industry: audiovisual is no longer about systems, but about impact and services. These five days of exchanges, insights and momentum reinforced Econocom's positioning as a trusted partner capable of designing, advising, deploying, controlling and managing - as well as servicing and financing - audiovisual solutions that transform spaces and connect people.

Israel Garcia, Managing Director Business Development & Strategic Plan: "Audiovisual systems are now at the core of businesses. At Econocom, we turn audiovisual complexity into simplicity, ensuring secure, resilient solutions that are fully integrated into the IT infrastructure - establishing audiovisual as a true IT discipline."

Jean-Pierre Overbeek, Managing Director of Econocom Netherlands and Group Audiovisual Business Director: "We have moved from primarily hardware-based, project-driven solutions to true audiovisual infrastructures. Audiovisual has become mission-critical for clients: they simply can no longer operate without these technologies. This evolution has fundamentally transformed procurement models, which are now based on long-term partnerships rather than transactional approaches. It is a real revolution for the industry, and Econocom is fully committed to supporting it."

Borja Andrés Janariz Sánchez, Global Audiovisual Business Development Director: "Audiovisual systems are no longer just screens or standalone solutions. Today, they form complex ecosystems driven by software, AI and distributed architectures, deeply integrated at the core of companies' digital infrastructures."

ISE Spotlight: The return of Econocom experts



This year's ISE generated more than 1,200 meetings with clients and partners, high-level strategic exchanges with leading industry vendors, and a series of conferences led by industry leaders.

The group was represented by Israel Garcia, Chief Business Development and Strategic Planning Officer; Jean-Pierre Overbeek, Group Audiovisual Business Director; Alexandre Murati, Deputy CEO of Econocom Exaprobe; and Borja Janariz, Global AV Business Development Director. They shared their insights on major trends shaping the European audiovisual market, the sector's shift toward a service-oriented model, organizations' expectations in response to evolving work environments, the growing role of AI in audiovisual solutions, the rise of connected, immersive and secure spaces, and the new use cases enabled by AV-as-a-Service.





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



