ECONOCOM: Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 March 2026

Brussels, 27 February 2026





Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting

and an Extraordinary General Meeting

on 31 March 2026





The annual Ordinary General Meeting of Econocom Group SE will be held on 31 March 2026, to, among others, approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that shall follow this Annual Ordinary General Meeting, to proceed with a reimbursement of the issuance premium, considered as paid-up capital, for an amount of 0.05 euro per outstanding share.

The coupon detachment entitling to the reimbursement of the issue premium will take place at the end of a two-month period starting on the date of publication of this resolution in the Belgian State Gazette. The exact dates of detachment and payment of the coupon will be specified in a future press release.

It is also proposed to renew the authorisation of the Board of Directors to acquire a maximum of 88,000,000 of the Company's own shares, its authorisation to acquire shares of the Company by purchase or exchange in the event of a serious and imminent damage and amend the Articles of Association accordingly.

All information and documents in relation to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website of Econocom Group SE (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group SE's headquarters.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



