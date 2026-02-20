ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out on 19 February 2026 the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

18/02/2026 Outside stock exchange Purchase 350 000 1,556 1,556 1,556 Total 350 000



On 19 February 2026, Econocom Group SE held 350 000 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 0.22% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.





The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



