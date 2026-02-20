Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
20.02.26 | 17:32
1,540 Euro
+5,05 % +0,074
Actusnews Wire
20.02.2026 17:53 Uhr
64 Leser
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 20 February 2026



Treasury shares



As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out on 19 February 2026 the following transaction concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
18/02/2026Outside stock exchangePurchase350 0001,556 1,5561,556
Total 350 000


On 19 February 2026, Econocom Group SE held 350 000 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 162 759 902 securities issued. amounting to 0.22% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5pYZubamvJyW9ylsZpb5KVb2iTl5OdaWKYk2mdlMecb25nmGthZ5aYZnJnm21u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96688-20260220-pr-treasury-shares.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
