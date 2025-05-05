ECONOCOM: Econocom successfully completes a EUR 225 million Schuldschein private placement

press release

Econocom successfully completes

a €225 million Schuldschein private placement





Econocom, a pioneering group supporting the digital transformation of private and public organizations, has successfully carried out a €225 million Schuldschein private placement, initially launched at €100 million and subsequently more than doubled on the back of significant oversubscription. This transaction is structured in several tranches denominated in euros, at fixed and variable rates, with maturities of 3 and 5 years.

The strong demand demonstrates the interest and confidence of investors in Econocom's strategy, its diversified business mix, as well as in the quality of its financial profile.

The proceeds of this placement will be used to support the execution of the Group's strategic plan, including targeted acquisitions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

ABN AMRO and Bayerische Landesbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg were the Joint Arrangers for the placement.

Philippe Renauld, Managing Director Finance and M&A of Econocom Group, said: "In a volatile market environment and evolving context, investors and financial partners have demonstrated a strong confidence in our business model, our strategic ambitions and our ability in delivering sustainable growth. Thanks to this placement, Econocom successfully enlarges its European and international investor base, and further strengthen its financial profile."



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier-Vilemart: +33 6 07 03 65 33

