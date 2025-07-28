Anzeige
Montag, 28.07.2025
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 08:21
1,794 Euro
-3,03 % -0,056
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
28.07.2025 17:53 Uhr
84 Leser
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 28 July 2025



Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 21 to 27 July 2025, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
24/07/2025stock exchangePurchase65,9241.9401.9401.940
Total 65,924



On 28 July 2025, Econocom Group SE held 4,186,600 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 167,047,004 securities issued. amounting to 2.51% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier-Vilemart: +33 6 07 03 65 33

