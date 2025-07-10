ECONOCOM: Synertrade celebrates 25 years of innovation in Procurement and previews Synertrade 5, the newest version of its platform

Synertrade celebrates 25 years of innovation in Procurement and previews

Puteaux, July 10, 2025 | On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Synertrade, the world's leading provider of digital procurement solutions, reaffirms its promise of proximity, flexibility and performance for procurement departments.

Ahead of the official launch scheduled for July 31, the company presents Synertrade 5, the latest version of its platform, designed to simplify the user experience and streamline arbitration for procurement professionals in an increasingly complex environment.



Synertrade 5: an easy-to-adopt, easy-to-manage platform for strategic sourcing



The fruit of 25 years of listening to customers, and of constant questioning, the Synertrade 5 [CTA] platform puts technology at the hands of decision-making, collaboration and impact for procurement departments. This new version, which will hit the market on July 31, marks a major inflection point in the user experience, based on three structuring contributions:

A redesigned interface contextualized according to user profiles (buyers, suppliers, procurement directors, business departments, etc.) for smoother management and enhanced productivity in the face of increasingly demanding business requirements.

Concrete AI functionalities: Automatic generation of contract summaries with approval suggestions; Pre-filling of supplier certificates by automatic recognition; Generation of personalized predictive alerts (financial, ESG, cyber risks, etc.); Automatic translation of supplier responses, optimized by questionnaire wording.



Initial internal projections indicate a rapid return on investment - between 3 and 6 months - for several concrete AI use cases. For example, automating document verification could save at least 800 man-hours1 a year. Similarly, the automatic generation of contract summaries could free up 1,600 hours a year2 for procurement teams.

More than ever, Synertrade 5 aims to offer contextualized AI that is genuinely useful in the day-to-day work of procurement teams.

A no-code base, customizable without technical resources, combined with a pricing model allowing for unlimited users - which would erode ROI over time - but rather based on usage volumes and results obtained.

Driven by a clear ambition in terms of sovereignty and cybersecurity, Synertrade has also invested over the past year in state-of-the-art data centers, in order to offer a high level of cybersecurity in line with the best industry standards.

"Synertrade 5 embodies what we've been advocating for 25 years: a solution designed with our customers in mind, to enable them to pilot faster, decide more accurately and work more serenely. At a time when the digitization of P2P processes has become the norm, the optimization of SRM and S2C is becoming the new strategic lever for procurement departments, and our platform is fully dedicated to this," explains Laurent Jeanmaire, Chief Operating Officer of Synertrade.



Our ambition is to empower purchasing departments



In an environment where agility has become the norm, and where CPOs must now reconcile performance, compliance, sustainability and risk management, Synertrade 5 is positioned as a unique steering and transformation tool in the market.

At the heart of the platform: fine-tuned risk management, conceived from the outset as a proactive, 360° approach. This approach makes perfect sense in a context marked by the proliferation of suppliers and the emergence of new risks that are difficult to detect without appropriate tools. The digitization of procurement processes also adds complexity to the equation, giving rise to specific risks such as fraud, non-compliance and automation-related errors.

As soon as one logs on to Synertrade 5, users define the nature of the risks to which they are exposed: operational, financial, ESG, cyber or related to the geopolitical situation in certain countries. They can then prioritize their actions using decision-support dashboards featuring simple, intuitive interfaces. The new platform thus offers a unified vision of risk, capable of capturing early warning signals and triggering personalized alerts, for rapid, targeted action.

25 years of commitment to procurement professionals

Since 2000, Synertrade has been supporting procurement departments and their teams in their digital transformation, with a singular, customized approach for each organization: an integrated software suite, open to interconnection with customer IS, ERP or vertical purchasing software packages, as well as a comprehensive support model (publishing, integration, support), operated entirely directly, which optimizes costs and deployment times.

The company operates across the entire procurement functional perimeter: Supplier Relationship Management (SRM),

Source-to-Contract (S2C) and

Procure-to-Pay (P2P).

As a pioneer in supplier relationship management, Synertrade has been able to transform its relationship roots into a competitive advantage, particularly during major crises such as the pandemic or recent geopolitical tensions.



Synertrade's longevity is also due to its end-to-end knowledge of customer projects, guaranteeing smooth, faster deployments. Synertrade also offers decisive advantages in terms of lead times, responsiveness and personalization: criteria that have convinced some of the most Industry leadering companies in the market, such as Schneider Electric, Markant, OBI, Mediaset and Auchan Retail.



"With Synertrade, we have found a partner to optimize our indirect purchasing management on an international scale. Their platform gives us the agility and visibility we need to effectively manage our supplier relationships: this is crucial for us at a time when risk management is back at the top of our agenda", explains Yannick Haven, Indirect Purchasing Director, Groupe Auchan, a Synertrade customer since 2023.

Synertrade thus continues to defend a different vision of purchasing digitalization: more human, more agile, more responsible and, more than ever, customer-centric.

Today, Synertrade worldwide is: more than 400,000 users,

more than 4 million referenced suppliers.



Gradual launch from July



After several months of testing with pilot customers, Synertrade 5 will be gradually rolled out starting July 31, 2025. Several webinars in Europe and the United States will be offered in September to support the launch.

Lastly, a roadshow which began in Berlin in June, will pass through Paris and Milan in the autumn, as well as the United States in early 2026. This will be an opportunity to present the new platform to Synertrade's prospects, customers, partners and other key stakeholders.

1 Based on a portfolio of 10,000 suppliers

2 Based on 200 100-page contracts processed each year

