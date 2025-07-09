ECONOCOM: Econocom consolidates its position as the No.1 Audiovisual Integrator in Europe

Press release

Brussels, 9 July 2 025





Econocom consolidates its position as the

No.1 Audiovisual Integrator in Europe

Four tactical acquisitions in Germany, Spain, Ireland and the United Kingdom, respectively ICT, AVANZIA, ISS AV and part of Smartcomm, to expand audiovisual capabilities and add to Econocom's service offering across Europe.

In line with the Group's 'One Econocom' strategic plan, the objective is to consolidate the Group's pan-European AV leadership, to accelerate business development and growth.

The acquired entities collectively generate annual revenues of approximately €60 million to reach more than €300 million per year.

These acquisitions will bring together 750 professionals, including more than 200 new talents joining Econocom's Audiovisual workforce across all Econocom geographies.



Econocom, a European leader in digital transformation for public and private organizations, recently announced the acceleration of its growth strategy as integrator in the Audiovisual (AV) sector through the closed and contemplated acquisitions of four specialist AV companies in Germany, Spain, Ireland and the United Kingdom. These operations constitute a decisive step in positioning Econocom as the No.1 European AV integrator with end-to-end capabilities, strong sectoral expertise, and deep local presence.

Funded by the Group's recent €225 million Schuldschein private placement, these acquisitions reinforce the implementation of the 'One Econocom' plan, which seeks to unlock cross-market synergies and deliver a unified offering across all Econocom's geographies.

Angel Benguigui, Chief Executive Officer at Econocom, said: "The digital transformation of organizations today increasingly hinges on their ability to design seamless, interactive and hybrid experiences - for employees, customers and partners alike. Audiovisual technologies sit at the crossroads of this shift, serving not just as tools, but as enablers of collaboration, engagement, and operational efficiency. With these new acquisitions, Econocom is taking a decisive step forward as the leader in this growing market, with the scale, agility and technical depth to serve both local and multinational clients across sectors. I would like to warmly welcome all the talented teams joining us across Europe. Their expertise, creativity and deep knowledge of their local markets will be key assets as we continue to grow and lead the audiovisual transformation on a continental scale."

Philippe Renauld, Managing Director Finance and M&A at Econocom, added: "These acquisitions reflect our strategic ambition to consolidate the European AV market and build a scalable, high-margin business line. We are confident that these targeted investments will accelerate our transformation and deliver long-term value for the Group."



Tactical acquisitions enhancing local depth and sectoral reach

As of July 9th, 2025, the closed transactions include:

The acquisition of a 60% majority stake in AVANZIA , a Madrid-based AV engineering firm established in 2003, active in Spain and Latin America, and recognized for its immersive and museographic solutions, which delivers AV production, system integration and event support, with a strong presence in the hospitality and education sectors. It is a certified AVIXA CTS partner of major global brands including Samsung, LG, Barco, and Crestron. With FY24 revenue of €8.1 million and an EBITDA margin of 11.9%, the company employs around 30 highly trained professionals. The buy-out of the remaining 40% stake will take place from 2026 to 2029.

, a Madrid-based AV engineering firm established in 2003, active in Spain and Latin America, and recognized for its immersive and museographic solutions, which delivers AV production, system integration and event support, with a strong presence in the hospitality and education sectors. It is a certified AVIXA CTS partner of major global brands including Samsung, LG, Barco, and Crestron. With FY24 revenue of €8.1 million and an EBITDA margin of 11.9%, the company employs around 30 highly trained professionals. The buy-out of the remaining 40% stake will take place from 2026 to 2029. The acquisition of a 67% majority stake in ISS AV, a Dublin-based AV integrator founded in 1991, which specialises in equipment installation, maintenance and photography-related AV solutions. It serves over 150 clients, including public institutions and universities, underpinned by framework agreements. With €9.3 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 15%, the company strengthens Econocom's UK offering in education, public and corporate sectors.

And, complementary to this last transaction, the acquisition of Smartcomm assets and expertise, which were integrated in May 2025. Based in High Wycombe in England and generating £21.3 million in revenue in 2023, Smartcomm brings a strong reputation in audiovisual integration across commercial, public and hospitality markets. Together, ISS AV and Smartcomm significantly reinforce Econocom's presence and capabilities in the region, particularly in the delivery of complex, end-to-end AV projects.

Simultaneously, Econocom has signed an agreement to acquire a 70% majority stake in:

ICT, a leading AV integrator founded in 1988 and headquartered near Stuttgart, with additional offices in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt, Germany, which provides fixed installations (55% of FY24 revenue) for corporate museums, simulation centers, studios and showrooms, and rental solutions (45%) for live events, trade fairs and exhibitions. Its high-end expertise in kinetic LED structures and tailored mechanics serves clients such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch and Siemens. The firm employs 160 people and coordinates over 500 freelance specialists, supported by a senior management team with over a decade of tenure. ICT acquisition remains subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), in accordance with local antitrust regulations.

These closed and contemplated additions follow the Group's objective to consolidate fragmented national markets, expand sectoral coverage and scale AV as a high-growth business line, in line with the ambitions laid out by 'One Econocom' plan.



Reinforcing a pan-European AV leadership

After being significantly boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022, the Audiovisual market, including AV products and digital signage, is expected to grow steadily by c. 4% every year until 2028 due to the standardization of both video components and unified communications and collaboration[1].

Econocom's AV portfolio will now include a unique pan-European footprint with competencies ranging from immersive design to managed services, offering the group the leadership of this fragmented market in the region. The Group will leverage on these transactions to implement a model of excellence in AV, and to strengthen its expertise to deliver collaborative, interactive and connected AV environments that meet the evolving needs of hybrid workforces and digital-first institutions.

Jean-Pierre Overbeek, Director of Group Audiovisual Business & Country Manager Econocom Netherlands said: "These acquisitions significantly enhance our ability to deliver tailored, high-performance AV solutions - from immersive showrooms and corporate campuses to event-driven environments and mission-critical infrastructure. Each company brings specialist know-how: kinetic LED engineering in Germany, immersive storytelling and museography in Spain, and public-sector AV integration in the UK and Ireland. The combination of local expertise with Econocom's pan-European structure allows us to standardize excellence, while remaining deeply attuned to the needs of each market. We are not simply growing our AV footprint - we are laying the foundations for a new era of digital experience infrastructure in Europe."

With these strategic moves, Econocom affirms its ambition to be the reference AV partner for public and private sector organizations across Europe.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com - Alexandre Séhier: alexandre.sehier-vilmart@havas.com



[1] Source: Gartner 2023

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yWlulMdukpqax21pZp6aZpSWam1jx2SWmmrJk5drapyZZ22VmWmXmJWeZnJjnmlq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92944-pr-econocom-av-europe_09072025.pdf