ECONOCOM: Econocom announces its new Executive Committee

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 21 October 2024





Econocom announces its new

Executive Committee

Econocom, a pioneering group that supports the digital transformation of companies, has today announced its newly formed Executive Committee under the leadership of Angel Benguigui, Group CEO.

This reorganization, part of the 'One Econocom' strategic plan, reflects the Group's ambition to strengthen its European leadership and accelerate its transformation in to a digital innovation facilitator.





As announced after his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Econocom on 24 July 2024, Angel Benguigui officialized today the group's new Executive Committee, which features three new members: Quentin Bouchard as Managing Director Global Group Tech, Israel Garcia as Managing Director Business Development & Strategic plan and Country Manager UK, and Philippe Renauld as Managing Director Finance and M&A. Anne Bruchon, Group Communications Director, has been appointed Secretary of the Executive Committee.

The aim of this reshuffle is to ensure the group runs with optimal efficiency thanks to a leaner, more agile management team. Its members boast solid experience and complementary skillsets, with proven track records in entrepreneurship, in keeping with the group's DNA. The aim of the Executive Committee is to increase Econocom's flexibility in rapidly-changing markets by actively supporting the operational teams in stepping up their sales efforts, to strengthen the group's European foothold and identity, and lastly to achieve the targets set as part of the 'One Econocom' strategic plan which was presented in November 2023. It will be assisted in these efforts by the country and business line managers on the General Management Committee, consisting of a total of fourteen people, including the members of the Executive Committee.

Angel Benguigui, CEO of the Econocom Group, said: "This strategic reorganization of our Executive Committee is a clear testament to our ambition to strengthen our European leadership and accelerate growth in our local markets. With a lean, experienced, diverse team to rely on, we'll be ideally placed to successfully implement our 'One Econocom' strategic plan, rise to our current challenges and grasp future opportunities in a constantly-changing environment."



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for the digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customization and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Econocom contact: anne.bruchon@econocom.com

PR contacts: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Myriam Hamza: 06 45 87 46 51 - Oriane Teixeira-Leveleux: 06 72 56 85 62





Appendix: biographies



Angel Benguigui is CEO of Econocom.

For nearly 40 years, Angel Benguigui has had a successful career in international environments, mainly in the fields of finance and digital technologies. After spending 20 years in corporate banking and financing, specializing in Europe for international banks, he joined the Group in 2006 as Country Manager for Spain where he developed the financing business as well as distribution and digital services, notably through a successful acquisitions policy. These developments established Econocom as a leading added-value digital integrator in Spain.

Angel then joined the Group's International and Executive Committees. In 2019 he was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer then in 2020 he became Managing Director in charge of International Network Development. In 2023, he joined the Board of Directors as an Executive Director, in charge of devising and implementing the 'One Econocom' strategic plan. In July 2024, Angel Benguigui was appointed CEO of the Econocom Group. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Group Management Committee.

Angel attended the Lycée Français in Madrid and holds a Masters in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Madrid. He speaks fluent English, French and Spanish.



Quentin Bouchard is Managing Director Global Group Tech.

Quentin joined the group in 2013 to manage various projects in the fields of internal communications, business and IT, rapidly giving him a comprehensive overview of the company and its challenges.

After a successful few years in management consulting helping key accounts with their transformation projects, he returned to Econocom in 2019 to optimize business applications for the leasing division, which gave him the opportunity to prove his skills in IT project management, enterprise architecture and agile methodologies.

Appointed Head of IT and Security for the group in November 2023, since July 2024 Quentin has been Managing Director Global Group Tech across Europe, in charge of accelerating the group's digital transformation, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and data valuation.

Quentin Bouchard holds a Masters in Economics from the University of Paris Panthéon-Assas.



Israel Garcia is Managing Director Business Development & Strategic plan and Country Manager UK.

Israel started his career with Accenture where he gained a solid grounding in consulting.

After this initial experience, he became Managing Director of an international company in the building materials industry where he spent over ten years working in various European countries. He then went on to found Altabox, a leading Spanish company specializing in designing and rolling out omni-channel marketing strategies, which became part of the Econocom Group in 2018.

Since 2018, Israel had occupied a number of senior positions in the group, in charge of P&Ls. Since July 2024, he has combined the roles of Managing Director Business Development & Strategic plan and Country Manager for the UK.

Israel is a trained engineer and holds several Masters degrees in financial and business administration and marketing.

Philippe Renauld is Managing Director Finance and M&A.

A seasoned professional with over 30 years' experience, Philippe started out in 1994 as an auditor and consultant for Arthur Andersen. In 1997, he joined Eurazéo where he spent ten years before becoming a member of the Executive Committee. In 2007 he co-founded Fondations Capital.

From 2016 to 2020 he was Head of International Operations and member of the Executive Committee of Saint Gobain Pont in Mousson, before joining Louis Delhaize Group as Group Chief Financial Officer and serving on the Executive Committee. Before joining Econocom, Philippe was Group CFO and Group COO for Sienna IM, where he was appointed to the Executive Committee in 2020.

He joined Econocom in September 2024 as Managing Director Finance & M&A and is also in charge of Investor Relations.

Philippe is an Engineering graduate of the École Centrale de Paris.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mp2elMlrZGudnZ+eaZdol5aWbpqUl2eVm5THxZScY5/IcG+RmmZiZ8iYZnFpmGhs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88336-cp-econocom-nouveau-comex_uk_def.pdf