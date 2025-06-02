ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

Brussels, 2 June 2025





Treasury shares



As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 26 May to 1 June 2025, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation

method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 28/05/2025 stock exchange Purchase 1,100,000 1.974 1.974 1.974 Total 1,100,000





On 2 June 2025, Econocom Group SE held 4,120,676 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 167,047,004 securities issued. amounting to 2.47% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures.

This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support.

Operating in 16 countries with over 8,450 employees, Econocom achieved €2.744 billion in revenue in 2024. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders, Bel Small, and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: anne.villermain.lecolier@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier-Vilemart: +33 6 07 03 65 33

