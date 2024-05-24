KeyBank Named Honoree of The Civic 50

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / KeyBank

For the eleventh time, KeyBank has received the Points of Light recognition honoring Key as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2024. The recognition is based on The Civic 50 survey that is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions.

The honorees are selected based on the four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

Key is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks throughout the program's 12-year history.

Additionally, Key has also been recognized as this year's Financials Sector Leader. This is the seventh year KeyBank has received this recognition.

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light that recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 survey is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com