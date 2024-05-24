Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
24.05.24
10:06 Uhr
13,372 Euro
-0,010
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,23413,34615:46
13,22613,33415:45
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2024 | 15:38
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Named Honoree of The Civic 50

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / KeyBank

For the eleventh time, KeyBank has received the Points of Light recognition honoring Key as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2024. The recognition is based on The Civic 50 survey that is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions.

The honorees are selected based on the four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

Key is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks throughout the program's 12-year history.

Additionally, Key has also been recognized as this year's Financials Sector Leader. This is the seventh year KeyBank has received this recognition.

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light that recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 survey is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.