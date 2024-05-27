FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide Selects Laser System for Photothermal Cancer Therapy with FG001

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company"), a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery, has chosen laser system for the development of photothermal therapy (PTT).

FluoGuide's lead product, FG001 fluoresces and is designed to bind urokinase-type plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) making it specific to cancer and with a potential for most patients with solid cancer. Clinical data have demonstrated FG001's efficacy in guiding surgeries for three cancer indications: aggressive brain cancer, head and neck cancer, and lung cancer.



In addition to providing visual guidance for surgeons during removal of cancer cells, FG001 also has photothermal therapy (PTT) properties. This therapeutic potential of FG001 is to kill cancer cells using near-infrared light, holding potential to significantly enhance outcomes for cancer patients.



The selected laser system provides the specific light necessary to activate FG001 and offers strong support for both clinical development and commercialization. Its potency and adaptability enable various applications, e.g. treating local cancer recurrence and addressing inoperable cancers.



"We have now selected the laser system to support the further development of FG001 as photothermal cancer therapy. An application, which holds considerable potential for improving cancer treatment and outcomes for patients," says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO of FluoGuide.



While de-risking the phase III program for fluorescence guided surgery in aggressive brain cancer, FluoGuide is investigating the economic potential and synergies in combining its development of PTT in aggressive brain cancer. Aggressive brain cancer recurs locally in more than 90% of patients, and there is presently a significant unmet need to improve the results of surgery. Clinical data show that FG001 is safe and well-tolerated and enhances precision of removal of tumors while preserving healthy tissue.



About FluoGuide

FluoGuide is a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to enhance surgical accuracy by illuminating cancer cells intraoperatively using fluorescent light, which binds to the uPAR receptor, widely expressed in most solid cancer types. It is anticipated that FG001 will decrease both the incidence of local recurrence after surgery and surgical complications, improving cancer treatment and outcomes for patients, while also reducing healthcare costs. Moreover, FluoGuide's technology platform may also be utilized for photothermal therapy (PTT), which kills cancer cells through heating them with the use of near-infrared light. A technique that spares healthy surrounding tissue from damage, offering a direct therapeutic effect of FG001, further benefiting patients undergoing cancer surgery.



FluoGuide is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker symbol "FLUO." For more information about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events, visit www.fluoguide.com .

