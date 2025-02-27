FluoGuide A/S Publishes Year-End and Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2024

KØBENHAVN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 February 2025 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") hereby publishes its annual report for the fiscal year 2024. The annual report, including the auditor's report, is attached as a PDF and is also available on FluoGuide's website www.fluoguide.com under 'Filings & Reports'.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
KEY FIGURES
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
DKK thousand
Income Statement
Income before interest and tax (EBIT)
-33,040
-43,924
-32,461
-28,809
-22,161
Net financial items
-1,419
47
-379
-461
-25
Net result for the year
-28,959
-38,377
-27,340
-23,770
-17,460
Balance sheet
Total assets
28,380
29,609
35,620
53,309
16,742
Equity
23,067
12,720
31,969
38,701
4,411
Cash flow
Cash flow from:
Operating activities
-29,152
-31,809
-37,645
-15,062
-8,847
Investing activities
-987
-37
-117
0
-42
Financing activities
27,080
27,500
17,018
51,183
17,182
The period's cash flow
-3,059
-4,345
-20,745
36,121
8,293
Dividend
0
0
0
0
0
Ratios
Solvency ratio
81%
43%
90%
73%
26%
Earnings per share (DKK)
-2.23
-3.22
-2.33
-2.15
-1.78
2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2024
Entered a strategic collaboration with Intuitive Surgical, focusing on integrating FG001 into robotic-assisted surgery for head and neck cancer.
Provided a strategic update outlining development plans for FG001 towards commercialization.
Q2 2024
Successfully raised SEK 60 million through a directed share issue, strengthening the financial foundation for ongoing clinical development.
Selected a laser system for photothermal therapy with FG001, advancing its dual capability as both a surgical guidance and therapeutic tool.
Q3 2024
Appointed Jens Ellrich as Chief Medical Officer, bringing critical expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategy.
Submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for FG001 in head and neck cancer, progressing towards regulatory approval.
Q4 2024
Published positive Phase II data for FG001 in head and neck cancer, validating its ability to improve surgical precision and outcomes.
Progressed FG001 trials in aggressive brain cancer and additional indications such as meningioma and low-grade glioma, with results expected in 2025.
Strengthened leadership and governance through key appointments and board adjustments.
Highlights after the period:
The Company received approval for phase II trial in head and neck cancer.
"2024 was a pivotal year for FluoGuide, marked by a new strategic partnership, advancements in FG001's therapeutic potential and successful capital raise" says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO.
LOOKING AHEAD - 2025 MILESTONES
Advance FG001 toward FDA consultations to confirm the design of the registration trial in aggressive brain cancer.
Enroll the first patient in the Phase II trial (FG001-CT-005) for FG001 in head and neck cancer.
Deliver interim data from the head and neck cancer trial (FG001-CT-005) to guide regulatory progress.
Expand FG001's applications in photothermal therapy and brain cancer indications.
Establish new strategic partnerships to accelerate FG001's commercialization.
PRESENTATION
In connection with the annual report publication, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will participate in an interview with Redeye analyst Christian Binder on February 27, 2025.
The interview will be video-recorded and uploaded to FluoGuide's website under Investor Presentations on February 28, 2025.
About FluoGuide
FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. This improved precision will increase a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.
The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer.
FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com
