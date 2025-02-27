Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025

WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312 | Ticker-Symbol: 96X
Frankfurt
26.02.25
15:29 Uhr
3,815 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 07:26 Uhr
126 Leser
FluoGuide A/S Publishes Year-End and Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

KØBENHAVN, DENMARK / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 February 2025 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") hereby publishes its annual report for the fiscal year 2024. The annual report, including the auditor's report, is attached as a PDF and is also available on FluoGuide's website www.fluoguide.com under 'Filings & Reports'.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

KEY FIGURES

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

DKK thousand

Income Statement

Income before interest and tax (EBIT)

-33,040

-43,924

-32,461

-28,809

-22,161

Net financial items

-1,419

47

-379

-461

-25

Net result for the year

-28,959

-38,377

-27,340

-23,770

-17,460

Balance sheet

Total assets

28,380

29,609

35,620

53,309

16,742

Equity

23,067

12,720

31,969

38,701

4,411

Cash flow

Cash flow from:

Operating activities

-29,152

-31,809

-37,645

-15,062

-8,847

Investing activities

-987

-37

-117

0

-42

Financing activities

27,080

27,500

17,018

51,183

17,182

The period's cash flow

-3,059

-4,345

-20,745

36,121

8,293

Dividend

0

0

0

0

0

Ratios

Solvency ratio

81%

43%

90%

73%

26%

Earnings per share (DKK)

-2.23

-3.22

-2.33

-2.15

-1.78

2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2024

  • Entered a strategic collaboration with Intuitive Surgical, focusing on integrating FG001 into robotic-assisted surgery for head and neck cancer.

  • Provided a strategic update outlining development plans for FG001 towards commercialization.

Q2 2024

  • Successfully raised SEK 60 million through a directed share issue, strengthening the financial foundation for ongoing clinical development.

  • Selected a laser system for photothermal therapy with FG001, advancing its dual capability as both a surgical guidance and therapeutic tool.

Q3 2024

  • Appointed Jens Ellrich as Chief Medical Officer, bringing critical expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategy.

  • Submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for FG001 in head and neck cancer, progressing towards regulatory approval.

Q4 2024

  • Published positive Phase II data for FG001 in head and neck cancer, validating its ability to improve surgical precision and outcomes.

  • Progressed FG001 trials in aggressive brain cancer and additional indications such as meningioma and low-grade glioma, with results expected in 2025.

  • Strengthened leadership and governance through key appointments and board adjustments.

Highlights after the period:

  • The Company received approval for phase II trial in head and neck cancer.

"2024 was a pivotal year for FluoGuide, marked by a new strategic partnership, advancements in FG001's therapeutic potential and successful capital raise" says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO.

LOOKING AHEAD - 2025 MILESTONES

  • Advance FG001 toward FDA consultations to confirm the design of the registration trial in aggressive brain cancer.

  • Enroll the first patient in the Phase II trial (FG001-CT-005) for FG001 in head and neck cancer.

  • Deliver interim data from the head and neck cancer trial (FG001-CT-005) to guide regulatory progress.

  • Expand FG001's applications in photothermal therapy and brain cancer indications.

  • Establish new strategic partnerships to accelerate FG001's commercialization.

PRESENTATION

In connection with the annual report publication, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will participate in an interview with Redeye analyst Christian Binder on February 27, 2025.

The interview will be video-recorded and uploaded to FluoGuide's website under Investor Presentations on February 28, 2025.

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB
Website: www.skmg.se

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide
FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. This improved precision will increase a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer.

FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com

Attachments
FluoGuide Annual Report 2024

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
