FluoGuide A/S Publishes Interim Report for the Period January - December 2024

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 February 2025 - Fluoguide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January 2024 - 31 December 2024. The Q4 report is available as attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

In the fourth quarter, the Company submitted a clinical trial application for the FG001 phase II head and neck trial application (CT-005). This milestone reflects extensive planning based on positive results from the earlier FG001 trial (CT-003), published in Theranostics, which showed successful cancer detection in all 16 patients.

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period 1 October to 31 December 2024 and posted a net loss of DKK 8,741 thousand (DKK 12,387 thousand) for the period.

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period 1 January to 31 December 2024 and posted a net loss of DKK 28,959 thousand (DKK 38,377 thousand) for the period.

The total number of shares as of September 30, 2024, amounted to 13,620,149 shares. The total number of shares as of September 30, 2023, amounted to 11,814,500 shares. The average number of shares in Q3 2024 amounted to 13,620,149 shares as no issuance of new shares have taken place.

KEY FIGURES Q4 24 Q3 23 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 DKK thousand 1-Oct-24 1-Oct-23 1-Jan-24 1-Jan-23 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 Net Revenue 0 0 0 0 Income before interest and tax (EBIT) -10,048 -12,760 -33,040 -43,924 Net result for the period -8,741 -12,387 -28,959 -38,377 Cash and bank 18,608 21,668 18,608 21,668 Solvency ratio (%) 81% 43% 81% 43% Result per share (DKK) -0.64 -1.03 -2.23 -3.22

Figures in '()' refer to the same period last year.



Highlights during Q4:

FluoGuide submits Clinical Trial Application for phase II trial in head and neck cancer (CT-005)

Publication of positive phase II clinical data for FG001 in patients with head and neck cancer (CT-003)

Highlights after Q4:

FluoGuide receives approval of CTA for phase II trial in head and neck cancer (CT-005)

"2024 was a pivotal year for FluoGuide, marked by a new strategic partnership, advancements in FG001's therapeutic potential and successful capital raise ." says Morten Albrechtsen CEO at FluoGuide.

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide takes precision surgery to the next level improving the outcome for cancer patients. The Company's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer intraoperatively. This improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products is expected to have a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. This improved precision will increase a patient's chance of achieving a complete cure and will lower system-wide healthcare costs. FG001 binds to the receptor uPAR being extensively expressed on most solid cancer types. The photothermal potential of FG001 could add a direct treatment effect of FG001 to further benefit for patients with cancer undergoing surgery.

The Company has published strong results from phase II trials demonstrating the efficacy of FG001 as well as showing it was well tolerated and safe from clinical trials in patients undergoing surgery to remove aggressive brain (high-grade glioma), head & neck and lung cancers. Based on this strong foundation, FluoGuide expands the scope of application of FG001 and advances the development toward approval in aggressive brain cancer.

FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the ticker "FLUO". Read more about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events on www.fluoguide.com

