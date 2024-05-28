IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Presents at Redeye Growth Day 30 May

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden. May 28, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) - a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease - announces today that Gunnar Olsson, CEO, will present the company on Redeye Growth Day in Stockholm on Thursday, May 30.

Gunnar Olsson, CEO of IRLAB, will give a short presentation and participate in an in-depth interview. The event will be held at Redeye's office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 in Stockholm.

More information about the event:

https://www.redeye.se/events/981085/redeye-growth-day-2024

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is also developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB presents at Redeye Growth Day 30 May

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com