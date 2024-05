At the request of AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ), the last trading day in AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)'s paid subscription units will be changed from May 30, 2024 to May 31, 2024. Short name: ALZCUR BTA ISIN code: SE0022060802 Orderbook ID: 334422 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.