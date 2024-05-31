Stallergenes Greer, a leading global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), hosted today a company-sponsored symposium entitled Allergen harmony": New data for a tailored and sustained food and respiratory immunotherapy effect at the 2024 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress taking place May 31-June 3 in Valencia (Spain).

During the symposium, five of the world's leading experts in respiratory and food allergy discussed three key points to reach harmony when treating allergic patients with AIT, from deciphering the science behind immunotherapy treatments to maximise the chances of effectiveness, understanding the impact of patient profile diversity on AIT response and the importance of ensuring patients' adherence to treatment to favour sustained and disease-modifying benefits.

"Stallergenes Greer is committed to meeting patient needs for precise, personalised allergen immunotherapy treatments by delivering highquality products adapted to individual disease profilesWe workclosely with the medical community, and advocate forappropriate treatment use and adherence to ensure long-lasting clinical benefits which improve the quality of life of patients," stated Dr Elena Rizova, Chief Medical Officer, Stallergenes Greer.

During the congress, Stallergenes Greer will also present 21 abstracts and announce new data from clinical studies (EfficAPSI, PRACTIS, BREATH, POSEIDON).

COMPANY SPONSORED SYMPOSIUM (May 31: 13:45-14:45)

"Allergen harmony": New data for a tailored and sustained food and respiratory immunotherapy effect

Chairs: Prof. Tomás Chivato, Spain; Prof. Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy

"Picking the harmony": The science behind immunotherapy treatments

Speaker Prof. Alessandro Fiocchi, Italy

"Tuning in": Patient profiles orchestrating optimised response to immunotherapy

Speaker Dr. Katharina Blümchen, Germany

"Rhythm of success": Sustaining benefits in allergen immunotherapy

Speaker Dr. Davide Caimmi, France

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER STUDIES EfficAPSI1, PRACTIS2, BREATH3,4,5,6, POSEIDON7

EfficAPSI is to date the largest retrospective real-world, longitudinal cohort study regarding liquid sublingual AIT (SLIT) treatment.1 Its main objective was to evaluate the real-life impact of SLIT-liquid on the prevention of asthma onset and worsening in patients with allergic rhinitis. This study included more than 110,000 patients in France with allergic rhinitis with or without asthma treated with Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-liquid and symptomatic drugs and more than 330,000 patients with allergic rhinitis with or without asthma treated with symptomatic drugs only. The EfficAPSI study evaluated data from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2018.

In patients undergoing treatment Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-liquid and symptomatic drugs versus patients treated with symptomatic drugs only, the study showed:

a 36% reduction in the risk of new asthma events in the overall cohort

a 38% reduction in the risk of asthma onset in patients without pre-existing asthma

a one-third reduction in Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) treatment stepping-up, in patients with pre-existing asthma demonstrating the impact of SLIT-liquid to prevent asthma worsening. 1

The EfficAPSI study covers a wide range of allergens including house dust mites, grass, birch, ragweed pollens, and cat dander. Results were positive and consistent for all analysable allergens and all age groups (above the age of 5).

PRACTIS is a French multicentre real-world observational prospective one-year study.2 It included over 1,000 allergic children, adolescents and adults treated in current practice with SLIT (liquid and tablet formulations) to evaluate the patients' expectations and short-term benefits (after 6-12 months) achieved with SLIT according to the modalities of use, through the patient benefit index (PBI, scale 0-4) based on two questionnaires, a PBI score =1 being considered as clinically relevant.

The study showed that approximately 90% of treated patients with allergic rhinitis with or without asthma with or without conjunctivitis benefited from SLIT (PBI score =1), regardless of their age (above the age of 5), the causal allergen and mono or polyallergic status.2 Notably more than half of them showed a PBI score equal to or greater than 2.5. The treatment duration had no impact on the benefit perceived by patients receiving SLIT with mite and grass pollen allergens which were the most frequently used in the study. SLIT was well-tolerated with 4% of adverse reactions, mostly gastro-intestinal disorders such as oral pruritus or mouth oedema.

The BREATH (Bringing Real-World Evidence to Allergy Treatment for Health) real-world evidence programme, sponsored by Stallergenes Greer, was designed to gather real-world data about the benefits of AIT on allergic rhinitis and asthma progression as well as asthma onset through the analysis of associated symptomatic medication dispensation.3,4,5 The BREATH studies reviewed prescription data for a variety of AIT products, including Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-tablet with a mix of five grass pollen allergen extracts (from Cocksfoot, Sweet vernal grass, Rye grass, Meadow grass and Timothy) currently authorised in more than 30 countries around the world, including most of the countries within Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Russia for the treatment of grass pollen allergic rhinitis, and Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-liquid, currently available in more than 40 countries, including most of the countries within Europe, for the treatment of allergy involving rhinitis, conjunctivitis, rhino-conjunctivitis or asthma (mild to moderate) of a seasonal or perennial nature, in adults and children (from the age of 5 year). Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-liquid is not approved in the U.S.

The BREATH programme demonstrated a significant reduction in allergic rhinitis (AR) and asthma medication dispensation up to 6 years post-treatment cessation in over 3,900 patients with grass pollen allergy treated with SLIT tablets and in over 9,000 patients with birch family pollen allergy treated with AIT. In addition, results showed a significant decrease in the risk of new asthma medication dispensation in allergic rhinitis patients without asthma at study entry.3,4,5 In a post hoc analysis, 3-tree (birch/alder/hazel) pollen SLIT-liquid showed significant real-world benefits during treatment and up to 6 years post-treatment cessation in patients with birch family pollen-induced allergic rhinitis and/or asthma, preventing AR and asthma progression as well as new development of asthma.6

POSEIDON (Peanut Oral Immunotherapy Study of Early Intervention for Desensitization, clinicaltrials.gov number NCT03736447) is an international, randomised (2:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of defatted powder of Arachis Hypogaea L., semen (peanut) or PDAH, in peanut-allergic children aged 1 to less than 4 years of age in North America and Europe.7 The POSEIDON study was completed by Aimmune Therapeutics, part of Nestlé Health Science before Nestlé divested the product to Stallergenes Greer in September 2023. Enrollment was based on several entry criteria, including a documented clinical history of peanut allergy, positive skin prick tests and/or elevated blood levels of peanut antibodies, and dose-limiting symptoms after consuming single doses of peanut protein >3 to =300 mg in a positive double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge (DBPCFC). In POSEIDON, patients underwent a dose-escalation period of approximately 22 weeks to reach a dose of 300 mg per day of PDAH or placebo, then continued that dose for approximately six months. At the end of the trial, patients underwent an exit DBPCFC.

This study showed that in 98 peanut-allergic children 1 to <4 years of age treated for approximately 12 months compared with 48 children receiving placebo, 68.4% of PDAH patients vs. 4.2% of placebo patients tolerated at least 1,000 mg of peanut protein with no more than mild allergic symptoms at exit challenge. Treated patients had more treatment-related adverse events, which were of mild to moderate severity.7

ABOUT THE EAACI CONGRESS

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is an association of clinicians, researchers and allied health professionals founded in 1956. EAACI is dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases. With more than 15,000 members from 124 countries and over 50 National Allergy Societies, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and worldwide for all aspects of allergy.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer International AG is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory, food and venom allergies through the research, development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer International AG is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). For more information: www.stallergenesgreer.com

The symposium is a non-promotional educational meeting sponsored by Stallergenes Greer, intended for Healthcare Professionals. The content of this educational meeting was developed for scientific information purposes only and is not intended for promotional use.

