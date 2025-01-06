The Stallergenes Greer Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the 2025 edition of its Science Awards for Allergy, an initiative dedicated to recognising outstanding contributions to allergy research and environmental health initiatives.

Building on the success of the previous edition, the 2025 Science Awards for Allergy focus on innovation, patient empowerment, and solutions which aim to improve quality of life for individuals with allergies through personalised solutions, cutting-edge research, and comprehensive care approaches.

The foundation will honour exceptional contributions by awarding a total of €150,000 in two categories:

Innovation in Allergy Treatment Award

The award recognises cutting-edge research with clinical relevance in the field of allergy. It will support projects with practical outcomes and applications, which deepen knowledge of allergy treatments and inspire young researchers and clinicians. The award is expected to facilitate the implementation of innovative approaches in allergy care particularly in the areas of prevention, intervention and research. Patient Commitment Award

This award recognises projects which integrate the perspectives of patients with allergies, as well as those of their family, foster knowledge of allergic diseases and treatments, and develop the understanding of unmet needs to improve allergy care for all. The work must contribute to better understanding, preventing and treating respiratory or food allergy diseases.

Submission Period: January 6, 2025, to November 28, 2025 (11:59 PM CET).

Eligibility: Open to individuals, researchers, medical doctors, non-profit research laboratories, associations, and organisations engaged in allergy research or patient-centered initiatives. Candidates should demonstrate innovation, impact, and practical outcomes in their work.

Rules and regulations: Detailed information about eligibility, criteria, and the application process can be found on the foundation's website: www.stallergenesgreer-foundation.org

About the Stallergenes Greer Foundation

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on creating healthier futures for all. Guided by the One Health initiative, the foundation promotes multidisciplinary collaboration to improve the health of people, animals, and the environment.

The foundation, placed under the aegis of the Fondation de France, is philanthropically dedicated to three focus areas:

Advancing scientific research to bolster innovation and precision medicine.

- Supporting academic initiatives to further develop future generations of allergy healthcare professionals.

- Engaging in climate action and environmental protection to progress the prevention and treatment of allergies.

The Stallergenes Greer Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees which brings together the Managing Board and the Scientific Board. The Scientific Board is composed of four independent members:

Pascal Demoly, Professor of Pulmonology and Head of Department at the University Hospital of Montpellier (France);

Alessandro Fiocchi, MD, Director of Allergy at Pediatric Hospital Bambino Gesù, Rome, Vatican City (Italy);

Carla Irani, Associate Professor, Internal Medicine and Clinical Immunology, Allergology Immunological Asthma at Hôtel Dieu de France University Medical Center, Beirut (Lebanon);

Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD, Chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston (MA, U.S.A.)

About Fondation de France

Created in 1969, Fondation de France is a private organisation recognised of public interest, whose mission is to support all forms of generosity and translate them into effective actions of general interest. With close to 1,000 hosted foundations, the Fondation de France supports more than 10,000 promising and innovative initiatives each year, in France and abroad. Independent and private, it operates thanks to the generosity of donors.

For further details, visit www.fondationdefrance.org.

