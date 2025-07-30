National TV Segment Highlights FDA-Approved Oral Immunotherapy Treatment for Peanut Allergy

Segment premiered on Wednesday, July 30 and will be rebroadcast on Thursday, July 31, at 7:30 a.m. PT/ET

Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, today announced that a new segment of "The Balancing Act" airing on Lifetime TV featured its product Palforzia [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral immunotherapy treatment (OIT) for peanut allergy in children ages 1 through 17 years.1The Stallergenes Greer sponsored segment premiered nationwide on Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) and features the story of a family with a peanut allergic child who was treated with Palforzia

"We are proud to see Palforzia featured on "The Balancing Act," bringing national visibility to peanut allergy and a first of it's kind, FDA-approved oral immunotherapy treatment option for children and toddlers that can help to reduce the risk of life-threatening reactions that can occur with a peanut allergy," said Tibor Nemes, Executive Vice President, Head of Americas for Stallergenes Greer. "This segment is an opportunity to educate patients, caregivers and healthcare providers about Palforzia, and to further our commitment as Stallergenes Greer to provide innovative allergen immunotherapy (AIT) treatments to the allergy community that we serve."

Peanut allergy currently affects approximately 2% of the US pediatric population2-3 Compared to other food allergies, peanut allergy is associated with higher rates of morbidity due to accidental exposure4. The severity of reactions in some patients despite strict allergen avoidance efforts highlights the need for safe and effective therapies.5

The featured segment included insights shared by Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist, Panida Sriaroon, M.D., on food allergies and the challenges that some patients with food allergies and their families may face. Dr. Sriaroon, also presented Palforziaand its significance as the first and only FDA-approved oral immunotherapy treatment option available in the treatment landscape for peanut allergy.

Palforzia was first approved by the FDA in 2020, under Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., as an oral immunotherapy treatment (OIT) for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut in children ages 4 through 17 years. In 2024, the FDA approved Palforzia for the expanded indication for toddler patients (ages 1 through 3 years) and the toddler product was launched in March 2025 by Stallergenes Greer.

In addition to the July 30 premiere, the featured segment on "The Balancing Act" will be rebroadcast on Thursday, July 31, at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT). It can also be viewed on the show's website TheBalancingAct.com.

Palforzia is only available through a REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) program.

Additional information about Palforzia, including Boxed Warning, full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide is available at www.Palforzia.com

*The participants featured in this segment were compensated for their time.

ABOUT PALFORZIA

Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy treatment indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. Palforzia is approved for use in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy. Initial Dose Escalation may be administered to patients aged 1 to 17 years. Up-Dosing and Maintenance may be continued in patients 1 year of age and older.

Palforzia is to be used in conjunction with a peanut-avoidant diet.

Limitation of Use: Not indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Palforzia is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ages 1 through 17 years.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: ANAPHYLAXIS: Palforzia can cause anaphylaxis, which may be life-threatening and can occur at any time during Palforzia therapy. Prescribe epinephrine, instruct and treat patients on its appropriate use, and instruct patients to see immediate medical care upon its use. Do not administer Palforzia to patients with uncontrolled asthma. Dose modifications may be necessary following a anaphylactic reaction. Observe patients during and after administration of the Initial Dose Escalation and the first dose of each Up-Dose level, for at least 60 minutes. Palforzia is available only through a restricted program called the Palforzia REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Palforzia is contraindicated in patients with uncontrolled asthma, or with a history of eosinophilic esophagitis and other eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Anaphylaxis: Palforzia can cause anaphylaxis, which may be life-threatening. Palforzia is only available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the Palforzia REMS because of the risk of anaphylaxis. Only prescribers, healthcare settings, pharmacies, and patients certified and enrolled in the REMS Program can prescribe, receive, dispense or administer Palforzia. Anaphylaxis has been reported during all phases of Palforzia dosing, including Maintenance and in subjects who have undergone recommended Up-Dosing and dose modification procedures. Do not initiate Palforzia treatment in a patient who has had severe or life-threatening anaphylaxis within the previous 60 days. Palforzia may not be suitable for patients with certain medical conditions that may reduce the ability to survive anaphylaxis, including, but not limited to, markedly compromised lung function, severe mast cell disorder, or cardiovascular disease. In addition, Palforzia may not be suitable for patients taking medications that can inhibit or potentiate the effects of epinephrine. All Initial Dose Escalation doses and the first dose of each Up-Dosing level must be administered under observation in a certified healthcare setting. Patients may be more likely to experience allergic reactions following Palforzia administration in the presence of cofactors such as exercise, hot water exposure, intercurrent illness (e.g., viral infection), or fasting. Other potential cofactors may include menstruation, sleep deprivation, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug use, or uncontrolled asthma. Patients should be proactively counseled about the potential for the increased risk of anaphylaxis in the presence of these cofactors. If possible, adjust the time of dosing to avoid these cofactors. If it is not possible to avoid these cofactors, consider withholding Palforzia temporarily. Asthma: Uncontrolled asthma is a risk factor for a serious outcome, including death, in anaphylaxis. Ensure patients with asthma have their asthma under control prior to initiation of Palforzia. Palforzia should be temporarily withheld if the patient is experiencing an acute asthma exacerbation. Following resolution of the exacerbation, resumption of Palforzia should be undertaken cautiously. Re- evaluate patients who have recurrent asthma exacerbations and consider discontinuation of Palforzia. Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease: Discontinue Palforzia and consider a diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis in patients who experience severe or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms, including dysphagia, vomiting, nausea, gastroesophageal reflux, chest pain, or abdominal pain. Gastrointestinal Adverse Reactions: Gastrointestinal adverse reactions were commonly reported in Palforzia-treated subjects, and dose modification should be considered for patients who report these reactions. For severe or persistent gastrointestinal symptoms, consider a diagnosis of eosinophilic esophagitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (Continued)

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions reported in subjects ages 1 through 3 years treated with Palforzia(incidence =5%) are cough, sneezing, rhinitis, nasal congestion, throat irritation, wheezing, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, oral pruritus, oropharyngeal pain, urticaria, rash, pruritus, and perioral dermatitis. The most common adverse reactions reported in subjects ages 4 through 17 years treated with Palforzia (incidence =5% and at least 5% greater than placebo) are abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, oral pruritus, oral paresthesia, throat irritation, cough, rhinorrhea, sneezing, throat tightness, wheezing, dyspnea, urticaria, anaphylactic reaction, and ear pruritus.

ABOUT THE BALANCING ACT

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

