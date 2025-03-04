Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Andreas Amrein as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from April 1, 2025. After more than 10 years with the company, Michele Antonelli is retiring and will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer at the end of March 2025

"We are delighted to welcome Andreas Amrein as Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer. He joins our company at a time of strong opportunity for continued expansion and development within allergy therapeutics, building on the excellent platform of capabilities within the firm. Andreas is a dynamic business leader with a proven track record of driving growth. His strategic vision, strong focus on execution and delivery, and extensive international experience will be key in leading Stallergenes Greer and its people through its next stage of development. We look forward to working with Andreas to realise Stallergenes Greer's full potential and deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders," said Cyrus Jilla, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to Michele Antonelli for successfully steering Stallergenes Greer through a significant transformation period, while laying strong foundations for the future," concluded Cyrus Jilla.

Andreas Amrein has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and, at companies such as Novartis, Abbott and Shire Takeda, has accrued significant expertise in commercial leadership, finance, strategic planning, and business development across a variety of therapeutic areas and geographies. Since 2021, he has been a member of the Global Leadership Team and Managing Director at Advanced Clinical, a global contract research organisation.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Stallergenes Greer, a pioneer in allergen immunotherapy with a strong global footprint and an unwavering commitment to patient care. I thank the Board of Directors for the trust placed in me and am excited to start working with the company's talented teams and build on their success as we embark on a new chapter," stated Andreas Amrein.

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries.

