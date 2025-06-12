Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, will present insightful scientific developments at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025, Glasgow (United Kingdom) June 13-16.

The company will present 25 posters and host two scientific symposia during which six world-leading experts will share their insight on respiratory and food allergy:

"Breath of change: redefining respiratory allergy care with remission in sight": with environmental change impacting respiratory allergies, a new approach to disease management is necessary. Clinical remission is emerging as a relevant treatment goal for Type 2 allergies and allergen immunotherapy (AIT) has the potential to cater to this approach.

Myth busting in peanut allergy:separating fact from fiction: misconceptions about food allergy management may influence treatment decisions, thus underscoring the vital role of patient-clinician communication.

"We are enthusiastic to share how Stallergenes Greer is bolstering its impact in the field of respiratory and food allergy. Our research findings highlighted at the symposia, as well as through scientific posters and presentations, reflect our determination to deliver innovative allergen immunotherapy solutions that offer sustained benefits for patients worldwide,"stated Dr Elena Rizova, Chief Medical Officer, Stallergenes Greer. "Our portfolio offers a broad range of proven treatment solutions designed to provide long-lasting relief for patients with allergies across a spectrum of conditions ranging from allergic rhinitis and asthma to food allergy

The presentation of the posters will showcase Stallergenes Greer's latest research efforts and reaffirm its commitment to advancing personalised allergy care for the benefit of patients and healthcare professionals. Topics include patient benefits with AIT and its potential for clinical remission, new data from the recent real-world study VORAN on 300 IR House Dust Mite (HDM) SLIT tablet, PDAH (defatted powder of Arachis Hypogaea L., semen [peanut]) allergen consistency compared to supermarket peanut products, and prevention of food-induced anaphylaxis in children, including toddlers.

SYMPOSIA AND POSTERS

COMPANY SPONSORED SYMPOSIUM (June 13, 13:30-14:30 Room: Meeting Academy M1)

"Breath of change: redefining respiratory allergy care with remission in sight"

Chair: Prof. Adnan Custovic, United Kingdom

"Climate, pollution, and the escalating allergy burden: time for a treatment paradigm shift"

Speaker: Prof. Guillaume Lezmi, France

"From symptom control to disease remission: a new vision for allergic asthma"

Speaker: Prof. Oliver Pfaar, Germany

"Allergen immunotherapy: unlocking sustainable relief for allergic rhinitis"

Speaker: Prof. Randolph Brehler, Germany

COMPANY SPONSORED SYMPOSIUM (June 14, 14:30-15:00 Room: Boisdale)

Myth busting in peanut allergy: separating fact from fiction

Speakers: Dr Aikaterini Anagnostou, United States of America, and Dr Pablo Rodríguez del Río, Spain

POSTERS

Among the topics covered by the 25 posters, specific findings will be presented and discussed in depth:

Recent findings highlight the potential of Stallergenes Greer immunotherapies to provide sustained symptom relief and reduce reliance on corticosteroids even after treatment cessation, aligning with the concept of clinical remission on and off treatment. Evidence from VORAN, the first European real-world data generation study with 300 IR HDM SLIT tablet, supports the safety profile and effectiveness of this treatment in HDM-induced allergic rhinitis with or without controlled asthma in more than 700 adults and adolescents, with over 80% having improved their symptoms and sleep and almost 2/3 stopping nasal corticosteroid use. These findings are further supported by the PRACTIS study, where the benefits of SLIT-liquid met expectations in approximately 90% of patients with allergic rhino conjunctivitis and/or asthma.

Furthermore, Stallergenes Greer recently conducted studies showing that its peanut allergy treatment, PDAH, is consistent and offers a positive risk-benefit ratio. Unlike common peanut products found in supermarkets, which can vary in protein and allergen levels, PDAH shows consistency across batches. The research also points to an opportunity to help children from 1 year, when their immune systems may be more adaptable. In clinical studies, the treatment helped reduce the risk of accidental allergic reactions and showed a solid safety record, especially in toddlers.

ABOUT THE EAACI CONGRESS

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is an association of clinicians, researchers and allied health professionals founded in 1956. EAACI is dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases. With more than 16,000 members from 125 countries and over 50 National Allergy Societies, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and worldwide for all aspects of allergy.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

