

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), in an update on Zantac (ranitidine) litigation, said Monday that it disagreed with the ruling by the Delaware State Court and will immediately seek an appeal. The decision by the State Court contradicts the Federal Court's Multidistrict Litigation ruling under the same legal standard, which dismissed all cases alleging five cancer types, in December 2022.



After analyzing 16 epidemiological studies on human data concerning ranitidine usage, the scientific consensus concludes that there is no consistent or reliable evidence suggesting an increased risk of cancer associated with ranitidine, GSK said.



GSK noted that it will continue to vigorously defend itself against all claims and manage this litigation in the best interests of shareholders. Alongside immediately seeking an appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court, the Company will file motions for dismissal pressing additional defenses, severance of cases, and proof-of-use by claimants; and, at the same time, the company will progress to trials of individual cases.



GSK stated that its capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, and the ruling has no impact on the company's investment plans for growth.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken