

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. (E) announced Monday that its mobility transformation company Enilive's Iberian Peninsula unit Enilive Iberia has completed the acquisition of Atenoil, a Spanish company operating in the service station sector.



The transaction has been approved by the relevant authorities. The deal comprises 21 service stations in the regions of Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha.



With the purchase, the new stations will become part of Enilive Iberia's network, which will have a total of 38 stations in Spain.



The deal is in line with Enilive's sustainable mobility development strategy. The expanded service station network is expected to meet the needs of people on the move.



Davide Calabrò, Chairman and CEO of Enilive Iberia, said, 'With this acquisition, three years after our return to the Spanish retail market, Enilive Iberia has reaffirmed its development objectives and is now an important player in the energy transition of the Iberian Peninsula.'



