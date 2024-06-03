

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported longer-term results from the phase II supported collaborative study with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center evaluating Jemperli or dostarlimab as a first-line treatment-as an alternative to surgery-for mismatch repair deficient locally advanced rectal cancer. The trial showed 100% clinical complete response rate in 42 patients who completed treatment with dostarlimab.



Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: 'We look forward to evaluating dostarlimab in certain colorectal cancers in our ongoing AZUR-1 and AZUR-2 registrational studies.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken