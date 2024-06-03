

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced its acquisition agreement with Rytec Corp., a company specializing in high-speed commercial doors, for $565 million in an all-cash deal.



Nucor emphasized that this transaction equates to around 12.5 times Rytec's projected 2024 EBITDA.



Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President, and CEO said, 'Adding high-performance doors will create cross-selling opportunities with other Nucor businesses and greatly expand Nucor's product portfolio serving the commercial arena.'



Currently, NUE's stock is trading at $168.32, down 0.24% on the New York Stock Exchange.



