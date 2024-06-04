-Promoting vehicle recycling efforts-

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has established a mass-production technique for environmentally friendly propylene (PP) based decorative film for automobile interiors, in a move which is expected to promote vehicle recycling efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240602331249/en/

Decorative film for automobile interiors (Photo: Business Wire)

[Background]

Approximately 3.5 million cars are scrapped each year in Japan, though following the enactment of the Automobile Recycling Lawin 2002, more than 95% of end-of-life vehicles are now recycled. To date, Automobile shredder residue (ASR), such as plastic waste left after dismantling and shredding have been thermally recycled via incineration.

PP is used in large quantities as automobile parts and is suitable for recycling. Further growth is expected in the future, but when used as a base for decorative films challenges have included weak ink adhesion, and the difficulty of maintaining the balance between the high quality design, physical properties and moldability.

[Features]

By providing decorative films for automobile interiors based on PP, we will contribute to automobile recycling.

PP emits lower GHG during raw material manufacturing than the currently commonly used ABS. As a result, it can be expected to lead to a reduction in GHG emissions for vehicle as a whole.

By applying and developing DNP's converting or material processing technology, we have achieved an excellent design quality, physical properties, and moldability for PP-based automotive decorative films.

[Going Forward]

DNP will provide environmentally friendly decorative films that contribute to recycling, mainly to the domestic and overseas automotive industries aiming for cumulative sales of 10 billion yen by fiscal 2030.

As a further environmentally friendly product, DNP has also developed an exterior film that does not require a painting process.

DNP is collaborating with DNP Europe GmbH, DNP America LLC, and DNP Living Space Mobility (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. to expand its business worldwide, and plans to further accelerate its expansion in the future.

More Details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240602331249/en/

Contacts:

Media

DNP: Yusuke Kitagawa, +81-3-6735-0101 kitagawa-y3@mail.dnp.co.jp