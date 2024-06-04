BONN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's state-owned investment bank KfW has initiated the sale of 110 million shares of Deutsche Telekom AG.
In the second quarter of 2024, KfW has already divested 22.4 million shares of Deutsche Telekom AG through the market.
Upon the completion of this sale, the combined ownership of shares by KfW and the Federal Republic of Germany or Bund will decrease to approximately 27.8% and the free float will increase accordingly.
KfW and the Bund will remain the largest shareholders in Deutsche Telekom AG. For its remaining shareholding, KfW has entered into a lock-up agreement of 90 days with the joint bookrunners, subject to certain exceptions.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX