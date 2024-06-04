Terms of availability of preparatory documents

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters, in the Zone du haut Montigné, 214 rue du Pont Samoual, 35370 Torcé, on Tuesday June 18, 2024 at 10 a.m

To attend the General Meeting, it is required to be in possession of an admission card and proof of identity, and it should be noted that all proxies (including spouses) must present proof of authority and proof of identity, together with a copy of the proxy's identity card.

Notice of meeting serving as notice to attend the meeting, which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, as well as the conditions and procedures for attending and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") on Friday May 10, 2024, bulletin no. 57.

Shareholders will be able to consult all the documents and information relating to this General Meeting on the Groupe OKWIND website (www.okwind-finance.com), in the Shareholders General Meetings section.

Documents and information concerning the General Meeting will be made available to shareholders, in accordance with current regulations, at the Company's headquarters (Zone du haut Montigné, 214 rue du Pont Samoual, 35370 Torcé) or by contacting Uptevia (the intermediary providing the Company's securities services).

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKWIND develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKWIND enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2023, Groupe OKWIND generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 220 employees, with more than 3,700 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

