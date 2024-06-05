Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Valleyview Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VVR) ("Valleyview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a comprehensive soil and rock sampling and LiDAR program at its Fraser Lake property, located northwest of Fort St. James, British Columbia.

The Company has engaged Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. ("Tripoint") to conduct the soil and rock sampling program which aims to explore the geophysical anomalies identified in previous surveys. Tripoint will deliver comprehensive geological data and analysis, including organizing an orthophoto and LiDAR survey to assist in further exploration and mapping. These surveys will provide Valleyview with high-resolution aerial images and detailed topographical models, crucial for identifying and understanding the geological features of the Fraser Lake property. The Company aims to complete the field work before the end of H2 2024 with results to follow.

"We are excited to begin our geochemical sampling and aerial program at the Fraser Lake property. Our past exploration efforts have revealed geophysical anomalies, and we are eager to further investigate these findings. The results from this program are anticipated to provide crucial data that will guide our exploration strategy moving forward," commented Joel Leonard, CEO of Valleyview Resources.

About Valleyview Resources Ltd: Valleyview Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties, with a primary focus on the Fraser Lake property in British Columbia. The Company's strategic vision is to develop and expand its mineral resource portfolio through diligent exploration and development efforts.

About Tripoint Geological Services: Tripoint Geological Services is a mineral exploration consulting firm based in British Columbia, Canada. They specialize in supporting mineral exploration programs and offer a range of services including geological consulting, project management, and data management. The company prides itself on combining traditional methods with advanced technology to deliver high-quality results.

