KeyBank: Operation HOPE Launches 'UPLIFT Denver' to Empower Residents With Free Financial Literacy Programs

Partnership with U.S. Bank and KeyBank Offers Access to Money Management Coaching and Small Business Resources

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Operation HOPE, in collaboration with U.S. Bank and KeyBank, announces the launch of "UPLIFT Denver," a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy and fostering economic empowerment within the Denver community. The event will take place on June 6, 2024, from 4-6 p.m. at the B.E. Event Center, located at 1180 South Buckley Rd., Aurora, CO, 80017. There is no cost to attend.

UPLIFT, an acronym for 'Understanding, Promoting, and Leveraging Financial Tools,' embodies Operation HOPE's commitment to equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and resources needed to achieve financial well-being. Through a series of engaging events hosted by HOPE and other dedicated local partners, such as Denver Public Schools, UPLIFT aims to introduce and educate communities about its ongoing programs nationwide.

The UPLIFT Denver event will provide an interactive platform for attendees to immerse themselves in Operation HOPE's mission to expand economic opportunity, making free enterprise work for everyone. Participants will have the opportunity to:

Learn about Operation HOPE's comprehensive suite of programs on topics such as credit and money management (savings, debt reduction, etc.), homeownership, and entrepreneurship.

Engage with UPLIFT partners, community leaders, members of the Operation HOPE leadership team, and its certified team of Financial Wellbeing coaches.

Explore how UPLIFT is tailored to address the specific needs of the Denver community, promoting financial health and wellness for all.

"Our goal with UPLIFT is to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools necessary to build a brighter financial future," said Lance Triggs, President of Operations at Operation HOPE. "By collaborating with local partners like U.S. Bank and KeyBank, we aim to address the pressing issues of wealth disparity while also increasing access to homeownership and small business opportunities in Denver, particularly for diverse working-class families."

"Financial literacy is the cornerstone of economic empowerment. By providing Denver residents with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions, we are investing in the future prosperity and self-sufficiency of our communities," said Montinee Pongsiri, SVP of Consumer & Business Banking Strategy at U.S. Bank. "We are excited to collaborate with Operation HOPE and our fellow partners at KeyBank to educate and inspire every attendee."

"KeyBank's purpose is to help our clients and community thrive," said Chris Picardi, KeyBank Colorado Market President. "The UPLIFT program represents an opportunity for our community to come together and tackle the critical issue of financial literacy. We are proud to support UPLIFT Denver and bring this program to the community and provide tools to build a more secure financial future."

The UPLIFT event will be thoughtfully structured to address the unique needs of the Denver community. Highlights will include panel discussions and breakout sessions featuring influential leaders from the public and private sectors, government officials, and coaches for in-depth learning about Operation HOPE's services. Nearly 300 attendees are expected to attend.

According to data from the HOPE Research Institute (HRII) and its Financial Wellness Index, the average credit score for clients stands at 638 (Lakewood)*, compared to the national average of 698. Through its transformative programs, Operation HOPE has seen significant progress in Denver with an average beginning credit score of 612 for clients, a remarkable average increase of 37 points in credit score, a median reduction of client debt by $2,314, and a median increase in client savings by $1,128.

Through UPLIFT, Operation HOPE and local partners, like KeyBank and US Bank, are reaffirming their commitment to promoting financial literacy, fostering economic inclusion, and empowering communities to thrive. For more information about UPLIFT Denver and to register at no cost, please CLICK HERE.

*Access to nationwide anonymized Financial Wellness Index data is available by zip code here.

###

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $684 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March?31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has tirelessly pursued its mission of advancing economic empowerment and opportunity across America. Through innovative programs like HOPE Inside, recognized by American Banker magazine, the organization has impacted over 4 million individuals and facilitated nearly $4 billion in economic activity in underserved communities. Its initiatives have transformed lives by transitioning check-cashing customers to banking, renters to homeowners, and minimum wage workers to living wage earners. Recently honored with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award and maintaining a top 4-star charity rating from Charity Navigator, Operation HOPE remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and driving entrepreneurship. Join the organization in leveling the economic playing field through The 1865 Project. Learn more at OperationHOPE.org and join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

