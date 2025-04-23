$1 Million Gift from KeyBank Foundation Supports Workforce Development at Albany Medical Center

Funds will be used to develop the LEAP program-Leading Employees to Advancement and em(P)owerment

A $1 million gift from KeyBank Foundation will support recruitment, retention, and workforce development initiatives at Albany Medical Center. Funds will be used to develop the LEAP program-Leading Employees to Advancement and em(P)owerment.

Central aspects of the program include:

Career mapping and coaching : A career coach will assist eligible employees in entry and mid-level positions to identify professional ambitions and opportunities for training and development of skills leading to career growth.

Financial support for nurses : Funds will help support scholarships provided to employees who wish to pursue a nursing degree through Albany Med's Grow Our Own program.

Removing barriers for entry-level employees: Assistance will be provided to employees who experience financial or language barriers to professional and personal development and who wish to pursue their GED diploma or English as a second language.

"KeyBank is celebrating our bicentennial, and our relationship with Albany Medical Center dates back nearly as far," said Fran O'Rourke, Capital Region President, KeyBank. "To support this program, which builds workforce by creating opportunities for employees to have access to the resources needed to advance their careers, is a great way to honor our heritage, impact lives, and continue to make a difference in the community where we were founded."

"KeyBank Foundation is committed to supporting organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures. Albany Medical Center's LEAP program does just this. It is a transformative workforce development program that changes lives and aligns perfectly with our philanthropic priorities of neighbors, education, and workforce," said Eric Fiala, CEO, KeyBank Foundation.

As the largest private employer in the region, the Albany Med Health System is a reflection of the communities it serves. Current employees represent all races and genders; have come to Albany from up to 80 different countries; and span five generations. Albany Medical Center's 10,000 employees hold more than 980 different clinical and nonclinical roles that are accessible to all educational and ability levels.

"KeyBank and Albany Med have grown together from the earliest days of both organizations," said Albany Med Health System President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, MD. "When our college was formed in 1839, KeyBank was known as the Commercial Bank of Albany, and it was one of our first partners. Over so many years, KeyBank's investment has never wavered. This tremendous support recognizes the indispensable role of our colleagues in the health of our region. We are grateful for KeyBank joining us to open doors and develop clear pathways that allow everyone to make a difference."

Fran Spreer Albert, senior executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer for the Albany Med Health System, said, "Partnerships such as ours with KeyBank are critical to help people achieve their career aspirations, improve earning power, and create a robust, diverse workforce that meets the needs of our communities. Visionary leadership like that from KeyBank allows us to provide steadfast support for the team that provides the highest quality care."

Since 1981, Key has provided Albany Medical Center with more than $3.5 million in philanthropic support, helping to underwrite numerous endeavors that include renovation of the Emergency Department and construction of the Patient Pavilion. In 2002, KeyBank supported Albany Medical Center's creation of the Grow Our Own program, a work-study program that serves as a pathway for employees to pursue a career in nursing.

Rebecca Whiting, BSN, RN, interim nurse manager and nurse educator in post-surgical and vascular services at Albany Medical Center, is a Grow Our Own graduate.

"Grow Our Own allowed me the ability to go to work while going to school and to have paid time off to study. It helped me find a way to succeed while balancing work, school, and life," said Whiting. "This support will have a lasting impact on many."

About Albany Medical Center:

Albany Medical Center, northeastern New York's only academic medical center, is one of the largest private employers in the Capital Region. It incorporates the 766-bed Albany Medical Center, which offers the widest range of medical and surgical services in the region, and Albany Medical College, which trains the next generation of doctors, scientists, and other healthcare professionals. It also includes the region's largest physicians' practice with 500 doctors. Albany Medical Center works with dozens of community partners to improve the region's health and quality of life. Albany Medical Center is a member of the Albany Med Health System, which also includes Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and the Visiting Nurses. The region's largest locally governed health system, it has 1,520 beds, more than 800 physicians, and 125 outpatient locations throughout the Capital Region.

About KeyBank

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

