

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and technology company Mastercard Inc. (MA) Wednesday announced the launch of the new Attune World Elite Mastercard.



The card is to reward cardholders on their purchases and earn unlimited 4 percent cash rewards on fitness and wellness purchases as well as select sports and entertainment purchases.



The company noted that Attune is designed to align with live concerts, taking public transit, exploring thrift shops, hitting the gym, relaxing at a spa, etc.



