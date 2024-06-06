The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.06.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.06.2024Aktien1 CA75679D2023 Red Metal Resources Ltd.2 CA89620A5061 Trigon Metals Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US075887CU10 Becton, Dickinson & Co.2 XS2831585786 Bertrand Franchise Finance SAS3 US110709AN20 British Columbia, Provinz4 US892938AB79 Trane Technologies Financing Ltd.5 XS2835739660 Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.6 DE000A3LZW01 Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.7 XS2838370414 CEZ AS8 XS2834462983 Mölnlycke Holding AB9 US059165ES50 Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.10 XS2837803928 Banco Santander S.A.11 XS2831749481 Bertrand Franchise Finance SAS12 XS2838886062 BNG Bank N.V.13 NO0013247635 Excellence Logging Finance 2 Ltd.14 XS2837841423 New York Life Global Funding15 XS2838470123 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd.16 US745332CM68 Puget Sound Energy Inc.17 US745332CN42 Puget Sound Energy Inc.18 XS2833410033 Achmea Bank N.V.19 FR001400PMX4 Agence France Locale20 US222213BF62 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)21 FR0128379460 Frankreich, Republik22 DE000HLB5717 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale23 NL00150024A5 Niederlande, Königreich24 AT0000A3CY18 Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG25 IE000O36LOH8 Invesco BulletShares 2026 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF26 IE000BMDG046 Invesco BulletShares 2027 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF27 IE000A0RC215 Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF28 IE000C5Q64P6 Invesco BulletShares 2029 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF29 IE000GB2EQ90 Invesco BulletShares 2030 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF