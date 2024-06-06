Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Secures INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that the Crexendo NetSapiens software platform has received the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company.

"This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled innovation, which I am convinced is the reason for our remarkable growth. This milestone closely follows our recent announcement of a skyrocketing surge in users, soaring past the significant threshold of four and a half million users, -nearly double the industry average," highlighted Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "With Frost & Sullivan recently recognizing Crexendo as the fastest growing platform in our industry this prestigious Product of the Year Award firmly establishes Crexendo as an innovator at the forefront of the Software as a Service and Cloud Communications sectors. While we are proud of our dynamic growth, we are even more proud to provide the best software solutions that are available."

"I am honored to recognize Crexendo with a 2024 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Crexendo NetSapiens Platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Crexendo."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to (i) accomplishment underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled innovation; (ii) that commitment being the reason for the remarkable growth; (iii) this prestigious Product of the Year Award establishing Crexendo as an innovator at the forefront of the Cloud Communications industry and (iv) being proud of its dynamic growth, and even more proud to provide the best software solutions that are available.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com