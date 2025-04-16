Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's AI-Powered Cloud Communications Platform Rated #1 in 18 Satisfaction Metrics in G2's Spring 2025 Reports

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has again been honored for its AI-enhanced cloud business communications platform in G2's Spring 2025 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com, the leading business software review platform, enables users to research and select solutions backed by real, verified customer reviews.

Crexendo is rated #1 in 18 individual customer satisfaction metrics including Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, and more, and has maintained its #1 ranking for Ease of Use and Quality of Support for ten consecutive quarters. The company also retained top satisfaction ratings for Best Meets Requirements, Ease of Admin, Ease of Doing Business With, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Additionally, Crexendo was recognized as a top trending provider in G2's Spring 2025 Momentum Grid Reports for Customer Communications Management, UCaaS, and VoIP. These reports highlight companies voted as the most innovative and fastest growing in their categories. Crexendo continues to maintain its outstanding 4.9 out of 5-star rating, sustained for 12 consecutive quarters.

"Our company is relentlessly committed to delivering exceptional customer service, strong end-user experiences, and extremely reliable platform stability and usability. Our commitment to our customers continues to disrupt the cloud communications industry with cutting edge technology," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "We are very proud of the new innovations in our platform powered by the latest Generative AI technology. Being recognized in the G2 Spring reports confirms Crexendo's hard work and dedication to ingenuity and continuing to lead. I firmly believe that Crexendo's NetSapiens cloud communications platform is superior to any other business communications solution."

Korn added, " We are extremely pleased that our customers continue to highlight their positive feedback on G2.com and share our enthusiasm about our innovations. I am very proud of our team who strives every day to keep us on the cutting edge which I believe is why Crexendo is the fastest-growing platform in America, serving over 6 million end users globally. We are very thankful for our customer's continued support, and our top ratings are a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative, award-winning solutions."

"Congratulations to Crexendo for its inclusion in our G2 Spring 2025 reports. Powered by verified and authentic customer reviews, potential buyers know they can trust these rankings when researching and selecting software for their business needs," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "According to G2's 2024 Buyer Behavior Report, 69% of software buyers globally say they only engage a salesperson once they have arrived at their purchasing decision. As software buyers increasingly turn to trusted customer reviews to inform their purchasing decisions, they know they can rely on G2, the world's largest software marketplace. G2's quarterly Market Reports are rooted in the authentic voice of customers. Simply put, their feedback guides our rankings - including Crexendo's position in G2's Spring reports."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being relentlessly committed to delivering exceptional customer service, strong end-user experiences, and extremely reliable platform stability and usability; (ii) its commitment to customers continues to disrupt the cloud communications industry with cutting edge technology; (iii) being very proud of the new innovations in our platform powered by the latest Generative AI technology; (iv) believing that being recognized in the G2 Spring reports confirms it's hard work and dedication to ingenuity and continuing to lead; (v) believing that it's NetSapiens cloud communications platform is superior to any other business communications solution (vi) being extremely pleased that customers continue to highlight their positive feedback on G2.com and share our enthusiasm about innovations; (vii) being very proud of it's team who strives every day to keep it on the cutting edge and (viii) believing that is why Crexendo is the fastest-growing platform in America, serving over 6 million end users globally and that the top ratings are a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative, award-winning solutions.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SEC forms 10-Q's as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire