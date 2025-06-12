Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn to Speak at Cloud Communications European Summit

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Jeff Korn, the company's CEO and Chairman, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Cloud Communications European Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 17, 2025.

Hosted by the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), the European Summit convenes influential telecom, cloud, and IT leaders from across the continent to explore the most exciting opportunities and transformative trends shaping the future of the communications landscape. With a backdrop of accelerating digital transformation, market consolidation, and the rise of AI-powered innovation, this industry-defining event provides a forum for executive-level networking and global thought leadership.

Jeff Korn will join fellow CEOs in an innovation-focused keynote panel titled, "The Power of an Open Best-of-Breed Ecosystem Approach", where he will share Crexendo's bold commitment to openness, flexibility, and how partner-driven innovation is shaping the future of cloud communications. At the heart of this strategy is the NetSapiens® platform, the fastest-growing UCaaS platform in North America that is built on an open API-first architecture with hundreds of off-the-shelf business application integrations giving service providers the ability to tailor every layer of the experience.

"The future of our industry will be led by platforms that are open and collaborative, it's about giving service providers the ability to completely redefine what's possible". said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo "With Crexendo, our partners can launch faster, differentiate deeper, and not just reshape but completely disrupt their markets on their terms. What makes our ecosystem powerful is the community behind it. Innovation is shared, partners support each other, and together we accelerate what's possible. That's the difference when you build around openness and collaboration."

The panel is expected to be a key highlight of the Summit, drawing service providers, investors, and technology leaders from across Europe and beyond - all eager to connect, collaborate, and shape the next wave of cloud communication innovation.

