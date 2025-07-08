Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Completion of Key Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Migration Milestones

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced two major milestones with the successful migration of its European and Australian NetSapiens Hosted Licensees to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) from Crexendo's legacy Infrastructure deployment, as well as the migration to OCI of Crexendo's VIP offering throughout the U.S.

Built on OCI's Security-First Architecture, this migration enables NetSapiens platform partners to deliver cutting-edge communications services without burdensome infrastructure costs or management overhead. Crexendo's hosted partners will benefit from enterprise-grade security, high availability, and rapid deployment, all while maintaining full control of their brand. In parallel, Crexendo has brought those same secure cloud-native advantages to market for its flagship VIP services on OCI, ensuring enterprise and SMB customers receive the same secure, scalable, high-performance communications experience.

"This is a significant step forward in how we serve our partners and customers. By moving both our own VIP services and the International NetSapiens Platforms to Oracle Cloud, we're delivering the performance and control our partners demand, and the secure, futureproof, foundation they deserve. OCI allows us to innovate without limits and to bring our AI-native vision for modern communications to life," said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo.

With NetSapiens Hosted-OCI now live across Europe and Australia, the focus turns to the final phase of migrating the remaining U.S. NetSapiens hosted licensees to OCI. This last step will complete Crexendo's global infrastructure vision of enabling consistent delivery and innovation across every region we serve.

"These milestones represent the strength of our execution and our commitment to delivering operational excellence on a global scale. With OCI now live across Europe and Australia, and the last step in the U.S. well under way, we're giving our partners a globally consistent experience on a highly available platform they can trust," said Doug Gaylor, President of Crexendo.

Crexendo remains firmly focused on delivering innovation, reliability, and partner success on a global scale. With the final phase of migration underway, the company is reinforcing its leadership in secure, cloud-native communications built for the future.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i)?considering this is a significant step forward in how our partners and customers are served; (ii) believing that moving both VIP services and the International NetSapiens Platforms to Oracle Cloud it is delivering the performance and control partners demand, and the secure, futureproof, foundation they deserve; (iii) believing OCI allows innovation without limits and to bring AI-native vision for modern communications; (iv) believing these milestones represent the strength of our execution and our commitment to delivering operational excellence on a global scale; and (v) believing that the it is giving partners a globally consistent experience on a highly available platform they can trust.

