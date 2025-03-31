Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Las Vegas Wednesday, April 23 and 24th 2025

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes announced today that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 with investor meetings on April 24th.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, will deliver the presentation on April 23rd. Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, along with Doug will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on April 24th. Together, they will highlight Crexendo's continued strong performance, including the rapid growth of Crexendo's fastest growing telecom software platform, which recently surpassed six million users.

People may view the live presentation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM PT by using the following Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/NkFd4zaDBqxq5vTqEwzXRf

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Crexendo, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025, please use the following link to register: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_113149/conference_register.html

All 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person on Thursday, April 24th at the conference venue, the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information visit www.crexendo.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

