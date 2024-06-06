

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm (TDG) has successfully completed acquisition of the Electron Device Business of Communications & Power Industries, a portfolio company of TJC, L.P., for approximately $1.385 billion in cash. The acquisition was announced on November 9, 2023.



The CPI Electron Device Business is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems primarily serving the aerospace and defense market. It generated approximately $300 million in revenue for fiscal year ended September 29, 2023. The company has manufacturing locations in Palo Alto, California; Beverly, Massachusetts; Middlesex, UK; and Woodland, California.



