

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is introducing an updated layout design for its TV app, focusing on enhancing user experience by providing a more modern interface and making it easier for users to find content that interests them, reports The Verge.



'We really wanted members to have an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them,' Netflix senior director of product Pat Flemming.



One significant change is the placement of show details within the app. Instead of displaying show details at the top of the screen, the new interface features this information in the middle of the display. This change allows for better visibility and prioritization of content. Additionally, the new design presents comprehensive information about each show or film at the bottom of the display, including the title, synopsis, release year, genre, and episode count for the series. Furthermore, hovering over a TV show or movie will trigger an automatic short preview to play, offering users a glimpse of the content.



In terms of navigation, Netflix is streamlining the menu by replacing the left-side menu with a top bar menu, which includes options such as search, home, shows, movies, and My Netflix. The current Categories and New and Popular tabs will be removed, with New and Popular being replaced by My Netflix recommendations and Categories being accessible through the search tab.



Initially, the updated homepage will be tested with a select group of subscribers using smart TVs and streaming devices. The feedback from this testing phase will be crucial in determining the potential expansion of the updated interface to more members.



Additionally, Netflix is considering discontinuing regular reporting of subscriber numbers starting next year, a decision that could impact how the company communicates its performance and growth to the public.



