Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 09:24 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nagase Viita Co., Ltd.: Nagase Viita Launches SOLBIOTE , New Brand of Injectable-grade Saccharide Excipients for Biopharmaceuticals

OKAYAMA, Japan, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase Viita Co., Ltd., a member of the NAGASE Group headquartered in Okayama Japan, has launched a new product brand, SOLBIOTE , featuring its saccharide-based pharmaceutical excipients of high-purity and low-endotoxin TREHALOSE SG and MALTOSE PH.

SOLBIOTE portfolio is an excellent protein stabilizer, protecting cells, nucleotides, and exosomes from various damage caused by stressors such as drying, freezing, and thawing. It preserves the quality of antibody therapeutics, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals, which are inherently unstable during manufacturing, storage, and distribution, requiring adequate cold-chain management.

Image1: SOLBIOTE portfolio; TREHALOSE SG and MALTOSE PH https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104815/202406031668/_prw_PI1fl_MyQw9rBz.jpg

Nagase Viita has a long history of harnessing the power of nature and an expertise in biotechnology, which led it to be the first to successfully mass produce trehalose utilizing starch and enzymes. It is committed to providing a stable supply of safe, high-quality excipients through its integrated manufacturing from saccharide production to refining.

The company will further pursue the development of new saccharide excipients for the SOLBIOTE portfolio and its advanced pharmaceutical applications, bringing pharmaceutical solutions for universal health.

Image2: Image of SOLBIOTE https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104815/202406031668/_prw_PI2fl_hrz1tewp.jpg

The name SOLBIOTE comes from "Sol + Bio," developed by the company's Biotechnology and starch, a gift from the sun (Sol meaning the sun in Latin), providing Solutions to Biopharmaceuticals.

For further details, visit: https://group.nagase.com/viita/en/products_solutions/pharmaceutical_ingredients/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagase-viita-launches-solbiote-tm-new-brand-of-injectable-grade-saccharide-excipients-for-biopharmaceuticals-302168077.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.